SEATTLE – Behind scores from running backs Kyren Williams and Cam Akers﻿, and 100-yard days from wide receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell﻿, the Rams defeated the Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Williams and Akers accounted for all three of Los Angeles' touchdowns, with Williams scoring two and Akers one. Meanwhile, Nacua posted 10 catches for 119 yards and Atwell 6 for 119 in the victory.

Quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ completed 24 of 38 passes for 334 yards. The Rams outscored the Seahawks 23-0 in the second half en route to the win as well, as L.A.'s defense's held Seattle's offense to 12 net yards in the second half.

Here is the complete game recap:

Although the Seahawks marched inside the Rams' 20 on the opening drive, defensive back ﻿Derion Kendrick﻿'s 3rd down pass breakup in the endzone on a Geno Smith pass intended for Tyler Lockett helped Los Angeles hold Seattle to a 36-yard field goal. The successful attempt gave the Seahawks a 3-0 lead with 9:52 left in the first quarter.