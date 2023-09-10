Game Recap: Big days from Kyren Williams, Cam Akers, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell lead Rams to 30-13 season-opening road victory over Seahawks

SEATTLE – Behind scores from running backs Kyren Williams and Cam Akers, and 100-yard days from wide receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, the Rams defeated the Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field.
Williams and Akers accounted for all three of Los Angeles' touchdowns, with Williams scoring two and Akers one. Meanwhile, Nacua posted 10 catches for 119 yards and Atwell 6 for 119 in the victory.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 24 of 38 passes for 334 yards. The Rams outscored the Seahawks 23-0 in the second half en route to the win as well, as L.A.'s defense's held Seattle's offense to 12 net yards in the second half.
Here is the complete game recap:
Although the Seahawks marched inside the Rams' 20 on the opening drive, defensive back Derion Kendrick's 3rd down pass breakup in the endzone on a Geno Smith pass intended for Tyler Lockett helped Los Angeles hold Seattle to a 36-yard field goal. The successful attempt gave the Seahawks a 3-0 lead with 9:52 left in the first quarter.
The Rams answered with a drive that chewed 9 minutes and 13 seconds off the clock and ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Kyren Williams for a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter. It was the first touchdown of Williams' NFL career.
While it wasn't as lengthy of a drive, the Seahawks used nearly six and a half minutes to respond with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Metcalf to regain the lead 10-7 midway through the second quarter.
A 42-yard field goal by kicker Jason Myers' extended Seattle's lead to 13-7. Los Angeles was in position to cut into its deficit late in the first half, but kicker Brett Maher's 57-yard field goal attempt was blocked. However, Myers missed a 39-yard attempt on the ensuing possession, giving the Rams another chance to score with 36 seconds left in the first half.
The Rams capitalized on receiving the ball to start the second half, as Williams' 7-yard touchdown run helped them regain the lead 14-13 midway through the third quarter. A late third-quarter field goal by Maher made it 17-13.
Running back Cam Akers' 1-yard touchdown run on 4th and goal midway through the fourth quarter and Maher's 54-yard field goal with just under five minutes remaining made it 27-13 (and 20 unanswered points) scoring by the Rams' offense.
With Maher's successful 45-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds left, the Rams would end up outscoring the Seahawks 23-0 in the second half to reach the 30-13 victory.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Take a look at photos from the matchup!