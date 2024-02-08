 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Ganesha High School athletic trainer Ariel Castro's heroic actions will have her in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, reinforce importance of having certified trainers

Feb 08, 2024 at 09:33 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

It was the last 30 seconds of the Ganesha High School football team's game against rival La Puente High School in October. An already high-intensity game at that point, it became more intense at the very end.

Not because of a play on the field, but rather Ganesha head coach Don Cayer collapsing on the sideline.

"It was the last second of the game, so I just hear one of the coaches call me and say, 'Ariel, coach Cayer is down!'" Ganesha athletic trainer Ariel Castro told theRams.com. "So I turn around, he's on the ground. He first started off with what looked like was a seizure. So we put him on his side, and he was seizing for a few minutes. We activated our emergency plan, and we called for the AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and rescue team, and called 911 as well. And he was still just with us for a little bit, just seizing, and we were waiting for him to come out of it. And then all of a sudden, his heart just stopped.

"So we prepared him to get the AED on him. I was managing vitals for him while I started having the EMTs open up the AED and get started with the compressions, just to make sure that we had all the equipment that we needed, the air mask and everything, to help with breathing. And then we performed CPR for probably about five minutes. Then he came back, and the paramedics arrived and we sent him, and sure enough, he had a heart attack, but he pulled through. So, very intense moment, but it all worked out."

Cayer survived that heart attack and has been recovering since then, thanks to the actions of Cayer and first-responders on-site that day. Those actions are why the Rams in November surprised Castro with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott, who surprised Castro with the Super Bowl tickets at the team's facility in Thousand Oaks, said the three factors that made the biggest difference in saving Cayer's life were the appropriate resources (especially the AED), the proper plan and the proper personnel – Castro is a certified athletic trainer.

"Having AEDs in every secondary school, on our level, college level, is critical," Scott told theRams.com. "So we knew how important it is to have the right resources and tools that you need to be successful in those areas. Two, emergency action plans. Being prepared in those situations by rehearsing those situations – we do it annually here with the L.A. Rams, we do it every year before the season starts, rehearse those 'worst-case scenarios,' we say – and be prepared for them. So having a really quality emergency action plan. And then lastly, probably the most critical piece, is having the appropriate certified expertise available to be able to initiate those action plans and use those resources, and that's having a certified athletic trainer which they did have."

"When all of those three things come together, you can save somebody's life. And that's a big deal."

The harrowing event underscored the importance of having a certified athletic trainer on-site at a high school sporting event in California, which is the only state that does not regulate the athletic training profession. Dr. Akilah Weber authored and introduced in the state Assembly AB 796, which would require trainers to be licensed. The bill is still going through the legislative process.

"It's huge," Scott said. "We are a licensed, certified, healthcare profession that is equipped to work in an athletic setting, to be able to work with acute, worst-case scenarios like that. We are trained to do that. It's a lot of schooling that goes on, a lot of training that goes on, a lot of emergency action planning that goes on every year, year in and year out. When those scenarios happen, there's a lot that can go wrong, and so having somebody very qualified to be able to handle those situations is critical."

Scott said that this also serves as an example in multiple other ways; namely, this can happen on the football field. It happened to their coach, but there are also lots of young athletes out there. If there are nurses in schools to make sure students are taken care of, why not also have qualified healthcare professionals to take care of the athletes?

"How would you feel for your son or daughter to go to a high school and play in a high-level sport and not have the appropriate health care available for them if something goes wrong?" Scott said. "That's tough, and unfortunately, still, talking about California, first of all, we're not even recognizing licensed athletic trainers, and two, there's tons and tons of high school and secondary schools that don't have certified athletic trainers at their school levels. You've got 200-300 some student athletes out there every day, in August, in the heat, various contact sports, various non-contact sports, that are at risk of either catastrophic or even a career-threatening injury."

Scott also said when talking to Castro, it was "really cool" to hear her say that she "just acted." He told her it was a credit to her training and preparedness for being ready when that happened – something that isn't always the case if one is not certified or trained in those spaces. 

While Castro said the situation is "definitely a shock and unexpected," she also said that's what trainers' jobs are for. Besides that, she hopes what people take away from the moment is rehearsing and practicing emergency preparedness, especially when it comes to CPR.

"It's not something that happens all the time, so just definitely not neglecting the fact that it doesn't happen all the time," Castro said. "Because when it does, everybody needs to be prepared and know what to do."

Related Content

news

Rams & Verizon surprise small business owner with $10,000 grant 

As part of the event, local small business owner of GTLA Apparel, Lupe Tlatenchi,  was surprised with a $10,000 grant through the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program.
news

Rams Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage kickoff 2024 reading the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage, to over 600 students

To kick off 2024 and welcome students back to school from winter break, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage visited Aspire Titan Academy, Will Rogers Learning Community and Stoner Avenue Elementary School to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage. 
news

Rams & Cedars-Sinai host High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams and their official health partner, Cedars-Sinai, hosted the second annual High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament in partnership with Nike to highlight Southern California's top-ranked high school football players.  
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson & Rams Legend Chris Draft join LA Family Housing for holiday celebration to culminate Rams' Season of Giving

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson and Legend Chris Draft joined Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and staff members at LA Family Housing for a Holiday Celebration. 
news

Rams host 55th annual Friendship Bowl & extend youth football efforts to Mexico

All-Star girls' flag & youth football teams from Central Mexico competed against teams from Los Angeles. Players on the Mexican All-Star teams were selected from Central Mexico including Estado de Mexico, Mexico City, Pachuca de Soto, Tamaulipas and Querétaro.
news

Rams players, cheerleaders & staff team up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union & Salvation Army to host shopping spree

More than 100 youth went shopping with Los Angeles Rams players, Cheerleaders & staff members to purchase up to $200 in holiday gifts at a local Walmart.
news

Steve Avila, Byron Young & more Rams rookies take foster & under-resourced youth on tour of SoFi Stadium & distribute gifts in partnership with ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive

Los Angeles Rams rookies Steve Avila, Nike Hampton, Desjuan Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, Mike McAllister, Xavier Smith and Byron Young joined ABC7 for their annual Spark of Love Toy Drive at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Steve Avila, Byron Young & other players bring holiday spirit to local nonprofits as part of team's Season of Giving

In continuation of their five-week 'Season of Giving' campaign, the Los Angeles Rams host a holiday meal and grocery distribution for 300 community members at St. Joseph Center in South Los Angeles and support The People Concern's holiday celebration.
news

Co-founder of 4wrdProgress Marc Maye receives Rams Inspire Change Changemaker award

Established by the NFL last season, the award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work
news

Rams continue to grow the game of football for Los Angeles youth

In partnership with USA Football & Riddell, Rams surprise six local youth football programs with $75,000 donation at Rams-Commanders Week 15 matchup
news

Gerald Garth of Arming Minorities Against Addiction and Disease (AMAAD) Institute is Rams' 13th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

The AMAAD Institute Executive Director Gerald Garth is the Rams' 13th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his work helping provide recovery support and other programs and services for Black and Brown communities. 
Advertising