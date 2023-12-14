INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Dr. Carl Highshaw originally founded the Arming Minorities Against Addiction and Disease (AMAAD) Institute in South Los Angeles as a recovery organization.
Today, AMAAD programs and services include that, and much more for supporting Black and Brown communities.
Executive Director Gerald Garth's role in helping facilitate that access is why he was recently recognized as the Rams' 13th pLAymaker honoree of 2023.
"I am thrilled to be recognized by the LA Rams, not just a great football team, but an amazing organization committed to making an impact," Garth said via e-mail. "So many individuals and organizations are doing great work tirelessly and often unnoticed, so I count it a privilege and an honor to be recognized, not only to be highlighted individually, but as a part of a dynamic team and village doing the work every day. The Los Angeles Rams are iconic around the world, so to be recognized by the organization is extraordinary!"