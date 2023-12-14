When defining inspiring change, Garth draws on following a path of authenticity and having examples to look toward.

"Inspiring change really is about tapping into one's own sense of authenticity and purpose," Garth said. "How one gets there is being able to connect to their core sense of self and lean into the inspiration that drives you. I cite numerous sources of inspiration. I stand on the shoulders of so many great individuals and come from a great heritage of servant leaders, so count it an honor to continue the legacy. As a man of faith, I recognize the assignment that it is to be of service and leaning on something greater than and bigger than oneself to be of impact, no matter how great or small, is inspiring change."

Along the same lines, Garth said being active plays a pivotal role in the way others can inspire change in their own communities.