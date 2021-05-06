Get to know Bobby Brown III

The Rams used their third selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Texas A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, who was chosen in the fourth round, 117th overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Made an immediate impact when he arrived at Texas A&M
A consensus four-star recruit (247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN), Brown finished his 2018 true freshman season in College Station appearing in all 13 games and making 14 total tackles (one for loss).
That production and what he showed on tape earned him a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team that year, as well as the team's Top Defensive Newcomer award. It also later paved the way for a starting role as a sophomore.
2) Young
Brown is only 20 years old. He will turn 21 in August.
3) Rare athleticism
Kent Lee Platte is the creator of Relative Athletic Scores, which grade a player's measurements on a scale of 1 to 10 compared to their peer group.
According to Platte, the formula calculating that score came up with a 9.82 out of 10, which is good for 24th-highest out of 1,309 defensive tackles evaluated between 1987 and 2021.
4) Wrestling background
At Arlington (Texas) Lamar High School, Brown also competed on the wrestling team. As a junior in the 285-pound weight class, he placed 2nd in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) 6A District 3 tournament, placed first in the UIL 6A Region 1 tournament and placed fifth at the UIL 6A State Championship, according to trackwrestling.com.
5) Among an expert's favorite picks in the draft
NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein chose his three favorite picks round-by-round and included Brown among his selections for the fourth round.
