Get to know Bobby Brown III

May 05, 2021 at 05:53 PM
The Rams used their third selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Texas A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III﻿, who was chosen in the fourth round, 117th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Made an immediate impact when he arrived at Texas A&M

A consensus four-star recruit (247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN), Brown finished his 2018 true freshman season in College Station appearing in all 13 games and making 14 total tackles (one for loss).

That production and what he showed on tape earned him a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team that year, as well as the team's Top Defensive Newcomer award. It also later paved the way for a starting role as a sophomore.

2) Young

Brown is only 20 years old. He will turn 21 in August.

3) Rare athleticism

Kent Lee Platte is the creator of Relative Athletic Scores, which grade a player's measurements on a scale of 1 to 10 compared to their peer group.

According to Platte, the formula calculating that score came up with a 9.82 out of 10, which is good for 24th-highest out of 1,309 defensive tackles evaluated between 1987 and 2021.

4) Wrestling background

At Arlington (Texas) Lamar High School, Brown also competed on the wrestling team. As a junior in the 285-pound weight class, he placed 2nd in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) 6A District 3 tournament, placed first in the UIL 6A Region 1 tournament and placed fifth at the UIL 6A State Championship, according to trackwrestling.com.

5) Among an expert's favorite picks in the draft

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein chose his three favorite picks round-by-round and included Brown among his selections for the fourth round.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Meet DT Bobby Brown III

Take a look at photos of defensive tackle Bobby Brown III from his time at Texas A&M.

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 07, 2020 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies, Defensive lineman Jayden Peevy #92 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Linebacker Aaron Hansford #33 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
1 / 7

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 07, 2020 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies, Defensive lineman Jayden Peevy #92 of the Texas A&M Aggies and Linebacker Aaron Hansford #33 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr
2 / 7

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr

Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics
CORAL GABLES, FL - JANUARY 02, 2021 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, FL. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
3 / 7

CORAL GABLES, FL - JANUARY 02, 2021 - Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III #5 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Texas A&M Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, FL. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after sacking Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
4 / 7

Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after sacking Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5), McKinnley Jackson (35), and Derick Hunter (6) warm up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
5 / 7

Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5), McKinnley Jackson (35), and Derick Hunter (6) warm up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive back Brian George (16), and defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and DeMarvin Leal (8) celebrate against Tennessee during an NCAA college football game in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)
6 / 7

Texas A&M defensive back Brian George (16), and defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and DeMarvin Leal (8) celebrate against Tennessee during an NCAA college football game in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Brianna Paciorka
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after stopping Auburn on a run play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
7 / 7

Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after stopping Auburn on a run play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
