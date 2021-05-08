Get to know Jake Funk

The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Maryland running back Jake Funk, who was chosen in the seventh round, 233rd overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Shared a backfield with future NFL talent
Funk's time at Maryland overlapped with Trey Edmunds (2017 undrafted free agent who signed with Saints and now plays for Steelers), Ty Johnson (2019 sixth-round pick by the Lions) and Anthony McFarland (2020 fourth-round pick by the Steelers).
2) Overcame two ACL injuries and other adversity to become an NFL Draft pick
The former Terrapin standout has had quite the journey to becoming an NFL Draft pick, including recovering from a pair of ACL surgeries in college, not being a highly-rated recruit in high school and not receiving a Senior Bowl or NFL Combine invite.
3) Considers himself a "versatile" player
Funk was asked on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on April 20 what makes him an NFL player, and in his response he highlighted his versatility with the ability to also contribute as a receiver out of the backfield and on special teams, having played on every special teams phase at Maryland.
4) Maryland state final record-holder
Funk capped off his senior season at Damascus (Md.) High rushing for 270 yards and a state-record seven touchdowns to lead his school to the Maryland 3A State Championship and a perfect 14-0 season.
5) Comes from a family of athletes
Funk's father, Jim, played football at Penn State, while his mother A'Lisa was a 3-time Division II National Team Title winner, 22-time All-American and 5-time individual NCAA Relay National Champion as a swimmer at Clarion University. A'Lisa is also a member of the Clarion Athletics Hall of Fame.
Additionally, Funk's grandfather, Walter, played basketball for Penn State, while his grandmother Jean, was one of the first female athletes at the school, competing on the men's rifle team. More recently, Funk's older brother, Josh, was a captain for Ohio State's men's lacrosse team from 2005-08.
Take a look at photos of running back Jake Funk from his time at Maryland.