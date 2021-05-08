Get to know Jake Funk

9 / 11

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Howard during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md. Funk and Tayon Fleet-Davis will likely receive the brunt of the carries, at least at the season's outset. Fleet-Davis, a senior, has 589 yards in offense and 10 touchdowns. Funk has 31 games of experience despite missing the final nine games in 2019 with a knee injury. Moreover, as Locksley enters his second season as the helm, he deals with quarterback Josh Jackson opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Tyrrell Pigrome has transferred to Western Kentucky. Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt freshman Lance Legendre have been competing for the starting spot this fall. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)