Get to know Jake Funk

May 08, 2021
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Maryland running back ﻿Jake Funk﻿, who was chosen in the seventh round, 233rd overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

1) Shared a backfield with future NFL talent

Funk's time at Maryland overlapped with Trey Edmunds (2017 undrafted free agent who signed with Saints and now plays for Steelers), Ty Johnson (2019 sixth-round pick by the Lions) and Anthony McFarland (2020 fourth-round pick by the Steelers).

2) Overcame two ACL injuries and other adversity to become an NFL Draft pick

The former Terrapin standout has had quite the journey to becoming an NFL Draft pick, including recovering from a pair of ACL surgeries in college, not being a highly-rated recruit in high school and not receiving a Senior Bowl or NFL Combine invite.

3) Considers himself a "versatile" player

Funk was asked on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on April 20 what makes him an NFL player, and in his response he highlighted his versatility with the ability to also contribute as a receiver out of the backfield and on special teams, having played on every special teams phase at Maryland.

4) Maryland state final record-holder

Funk capped off his senior season at Damascus (Md.) High rushing for 270 yards and a state-record seven touchdowns to lead his school to the Maryland 3A State Championship and a perfect 14-0 season.

5) Comes from a family of athletes

Funk's father, Jim, played football at Penn State, while his mother A'Lisa was a 3-time Division II National Team Title winner, 22-time All-American and 5-time individual NCAA Relay National Champion as a swimmer at Clarion University. A'Lisa is also a member of the Clarion Athletics Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Funk's grandfather, Walter, played basketball for Penn State, while his grandmother Jean, was one of the first female athletes at the school, competing on the men's rifle team. More recently, Funk's older brother, Josh, was a captain for Ohio State's men's lacrosse team from 2005-08.

PHOTOS: Meet RB Jake Funk

Take a look at photos of running back Jake Funk from his time at Maryland.

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives for a touchdown in front of Syracuse defensive back Eric Coley (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md.
Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives for a touchdown in front of Syracuse defensive back Eric Coley (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. Rutgers won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland running back Jake Funk, center, runs with the ball as Howard defensive back Kwantay Anderson (1) and wide receiver Antoine Murray (8) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 79-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland running back Jake Funk, center, runs with the ball as Howard defensive back Kwantay Anderson (1) and wide receiver Antoine Murray (8) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 79-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives in for a touchdown against Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 45-44 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) dives in for a touchdown against Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 45-44 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Howard linebacker Quinton Hill (30) is blocked by Maryland tight end Noah Barnes, right, as Jake Funk, left, runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 79-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Howard linebacker Quinton Hill (30) is blocked by Maryland tight end Noah Barnes, right, as Jake Funk, left, runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 79-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) celebrates with offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (68) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) celebrates with offensive lineman Ellis McKennie (68) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown run with teammates during an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Maryland running back Jake Funk (34) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown run with teammates during an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Howard during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md. Funk and Tayon Fleet-Davis will likely receive the brunt of the carries, at least at the season's outset. Fleet-Davis, a senior, has 589 yards in offense and 10 touchdowns. Funk has 31 games of experience despite missing the final nine games in 2019 with a knee injury. Moreover, as Locksley enters his second season as the helm, he deals with quarterback Josh Jackson opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Tyrrell Pigrome has transferred to Western Kentucky. Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt freshman Lance Legendre have been competing for the starting spot this fall. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Maryland running back Jake Funk runs with the ball against Howard during the second half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md. Funk and Tayon Fleet-Davis will likely receive the brunt of the carries, at least at the season's outset. Fleet-Davis, a senior, has 589 yards in offense and 10 touchdowns. Funk has 31 games of experience despite missing the final nine games in 2019 with a knee injury. Moreover, as Locksley enters his second season as the helm, he deals with quarterback Josh Jackson opting out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Tyrrell Pigrome has transferred to Western Kentucky. Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt freshman Lance Legendre have been competing for the starting spot this fall. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill, right, returns a punt as Maryland defender Jake Funk chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill, right, returns a punt as Maryland defender Jake Funk chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Maryland running back Jake Funk, center, scores a touchdown on a run against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland running back Jake Funk, center, scores a touchdown on a run against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

