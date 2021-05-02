Jake Funk's faith rewarded with phone call from Rams

Funk spoke from his backyard at his family's home in Damascus, Maryland, as he shared his reaction to the big moment. Judging by the video of the reaction to the phone call and subsequent pick announcement on TV, a sizable group had been waiting alongside him and watching the last two days unfold.

"It was definitely crazy," Funk said. "You have a lot of teams that are interested in you throughout the whole entire way. You constantly are like, you look through the draft and you're like, 'All right, well this pick, I'm alive at this pick and then they ultimately pick some other position or another guy in your position.' So, you're like, 'All right.' Your mind is just continuously racing, right? It's like a roller coaster it's up, down, up, down, where you could get picked and you don't get picked. Then, when you finally do get picked it's a real special moment with family, with friends. I'm very fortunate to have a great support network that I'm here celebrating with right after I get off the phone with you guys. So, now just very fortunate."

No longer having to ride those ups and downs, Funk can now turn his attention to the rewarding the Rams for their faith in him.

As mentioned by him earlier, he will look to do that as a special teams contributor, which he has proven capable of being when healthy. Funk averaged 18.4 yards per kickoff return across nine attempts as a sophomore and 16.3 across three as a freshman.

What appealed to the Rams most, however, was what he could bring to coverage units – general manager Les Snead on Saturday said Funk was another "highly rated coverage player" on their board, like tight end and draft classmate Jacob Harris.

Funk has the right mindset to excel in the role.