Get to know Tutu Atwell

May 03, 2021
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams used their first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on wide receiver ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿, who was chosen 57th overall in the second round.

Get to know him with these fun facts:

1) Former quarterback

Like new Rams teammate Cam Akers and fellow draft classmate Jacob Harris, Atwell's background includes playing quarterback in high school.

Atwell threw for more than 4,000 yards while also running for over 1,500 yards during his time as a four-year starter at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High School before switching to receiver in college.

2) Origin of Tutu nickname

Atwell's birth name is Chatarius Atwell Jr., but he's been called Tutu by his father, Chatarius Sr., who began getting called Tutu himself when he was 3 or 4 by a cousin who couldn't pronounce his given name, according to an April 25 article published by The St. Paul Pioneer Press. Tutu Sr. then began calling his son Tutu when he was a baby.

3) TV star

Atwell's upbringing and journey on trying to lead Miami Northwestern to its first state title in a decade was spotlighted in Episode 2 of Warriors from Liberty City. A Starz docuseries executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, it follows the Miami-based, inner-city youth football program Liberty City Warriors founded by 2 Live Crew rapper Luther Campbell.

At the beginning of the episode, Atwell said he never lost a game when he played quarterback for the Warriors, who also count Chad Johnson, Antonio Brown, Devonta Freeman and Teddy Bridgewater among their alumni. Atwell also revealed he began watching film when he was 8 or 9 years old.

4) Freaky speed

The University of Louisville product reportedly ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at his school's pro day, but there were multiple reports that he ran even faster last year – specifically in the high 4.2s.

That speed was a rare-enough athletic ability to land him on Bruce Feldman's annual college football freaks list ahead of the 2020 season.

5) Player comparisons

Rams head coach Sean McVay told NFL Network's Peter Schrager prior to the draft that Atwell was "DeSean Jackson Jr." Jackson, listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the 2008 NFL Combine.

Per Sports Illustrated's Louisville Report, Atwell's head coach at Louisville, Scott Satterfield, compared Atwell to Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, whom Satterfield coached when he was Florida International's offensive coordinator. The 5-10, 183-pound Hilton ran a 4.34 40 at the 2012 NFL Combine.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. compared Atwell to Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. Brown, 5-9, 180 pounds, did not run the 40 at Oklahoma's 2019 Pro Day nor the NFL scouting combine, but reportedly was clocked at 4.33 seconds when he ran the drill during his junior college days.

PHOTOS: Meet WR Tutu Atwell

Take a look at photos of wide receiver Tutu Atwell from his time at University of Louisville.

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell, right, makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
1 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell, right, makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
2 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell reaches for the end zone as he scores on a 9-yard pass reception against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
3 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell reaches for the end zone as he scores on a 9-yard pass reception against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) is pursued by Eastern Kentucky defensive back Joseph Sayles (43) and wide receiver Alex Cabrera (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
4 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) is pursued by Eastern Kentucky defensive back Joseph Sayles (43) and wide receiver Alex Cabrera (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses on an NFL Network set, Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL.. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
5 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses on an NFL Network set, Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL.. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2021
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
6 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2021
Tutu Atwell celebrates after running in a touchdown during the game against Western Kentucky at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on September 14, 2019.
7 / 18

Tutu Atwell celebrates after running in a touchdown during the game against Western Kentucky at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on September 14, 2019.

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics/Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
Tutu Atwell
8 / 18

Tutu Atwell

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics/Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
Tutu Atwell
9 / 18

Tutu Atwell

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics/Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) strong arms Wake Forest defensive back Malik Grate (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
10 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) strong arms Wake Forest defensive back Malik Grate (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) runs from the pursuit of Notre Dame linebacker Drew White (40) and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-17. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
11 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) runs from the pursuit of Notre Dame linebacker Drew White (40) and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-17. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) attempts a catch as Clemson safety K'Von Wallace (12) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
12 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) attempts a catch as Clemson safety K'Von Wallace (12) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
13 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2021
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
14 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
15 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) celebrates a touch down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
16 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) celebrates a touch down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell looks at the scoreboard in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)
17 / 18

Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell looks at the scoreboard in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

Mike Strasinger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
18 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
