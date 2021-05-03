Get to know Tutu Atwell

The Rams used their first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on wide receiver ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿, who was chosen 57th overall in the second round.

Get to know him with these fun facts:

1) Former quarterback

Like new Rams teammate Cam Akers and fellow draft classmate Jacob Harris, Atwell's background includes playing quarterback in high school.

Atwell threw for more than 4,000 yards while also running for over 1,500 yards during his time as a four-year starter at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern High School before switching to receiver in college.

2) Origin of Tutu nickname

Atwell's birth name is Chatarius Atwell Jr., but he's been called Tutu by his father, Chatarius Sr., who began getting called Tutu himself when he was 3 or 4 by a cousin who couldn't pronounce his given name, according to an April 25 article published by The St. Paul Pioneer Press. Tutu Sr. then began calling his son Tutu when he was a baby.

3) TV star

Atwell's upbringing and journey on trying to lead Miami Northwestern to its first state title in a decade was spotlighted in Episode 2 of Warriors from Liberty City. A Starz docuseries executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, it follows the Miami-based, inner-city youth football program Liberty City Warriors founded by 2 Live Crew rapper Luther Campbell.

At the beginning of the episode, Atwell said he never lost a game when he played quarterback for the Warriors, who also count Chad Johnson, Antonio Brown, Devonta Freeman and Teddy Bridgewater among their alumni. Atwell also revealed he began watching film when he was 8 or 9 years old.

4) Freaky speed

The University of Louisville product reportedly ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at his school's pro day, but there were multiple reports that he ran even faster last year – specifically in the high 4.2s.