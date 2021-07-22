Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams 'Giving Tuesday' donation supports LAPD Community Safety Partnership Bureau in awarding scholarships to graduating seniors

Jul 22, 2021 at 07:59 AM
Tatum Texada

Last year in honor of Giving Tuesday, Rams players awarded $750,000 to 25 non-profits focused on social justice across the greater Los Angeles region. A $20,000 portion of those donations was provided to the LAPD Community Safety Partnership (CSP) Bureau, which is focused on community outreach, developing youth programs and improving public safety.

On Thursday, July 15, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), hosted a virtual ceremony to honor Class of 2021 achievers of excellence in collaboration with CSP. During their 9th Annual Build HOPE Inc. Scholarship Celebration, 29 scholarships were awarded by CSP to high school graduates from South LA, East LA, and the San Fernando Valley. The Rams donation was used to fund 11 of the scholarships for students who are planning to pursue college degrees.

"Many of you have had to go through great lengths and obstacles to continue your education," said Rams Linebacker Troy Reeder in a surprise video played during the ceremony. "You all should be extremely proud. Today we recognize you and all your accomplishments. Congratulations!"

The scholarship program is open to students residing in HACLA communities and CSP engagement areas and are supporting student's first year of technical school, community college, or a four-year university in the fall. The selected scholars received awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

"One of the most difficult challenges I've faced is living in South LA," said one of the scholarship recipients. "I've been told several times that I wouldn't be successful in life. In areas like South LA, help does not always come to you. You must go out and search for it if you really need it. All the adversity forced me to concentrate on my aspirations and work harder to achieve bigger ones."

Representatives of the Los Angeles Rams, LAPD, HACLA and Build a Hope Inc., Ballmer Group, and the Los Angeles Police Foundation worked together to identify each scholarship recipient.

To learn more about the Rams community outreach efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

