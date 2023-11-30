INGLEWOOD, Calif. – With extensive careers as educators and as degree holders themselves, Greg and Dr. Yasmin Delahoussaye understand how critical access to obtaining a four-year degree can be.

Back in 1987, they led 35 students on their first Black College Tour, an eye-opening experience that helped show students a sense of belonging and that no one could limit their career choices. Fifteen years later, on May 17, 2002, they created a 501(c)3 nonprofit to achieve their vision of helping foster and low-income youth to earn a four-year college degree – knowing that by positively impacting access to that, "you improve that young person's overall quality of life and our collective future," according to the organization's website.

Their continued work carrying out that that vision today through the Educating Students Together (EST) College Access Program (CAP) is why Greg and Yasmin were recently recognized as the Rams' 11th "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.