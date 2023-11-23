Woods draws on his own experience when defining what inspire change means.

"As a United States Navy veteran and someone who serves those of us who served every day, inspiring change to me is simply doing what one can to help a person achieve their hopes and dreams," he said. "If through your service to others, you can help a person to make better choices for themselves and their community, then you are inspiring change that will hopefully impact a network of people."

And when it comes to inspiring change in one's own community, Woods points to getting involved U.S.VETS location in Inglewood as a starting point.