INGLEWOOD, Calif. – While serving in the U.S. Navy, Thomas Woods developed a strong sense of duty and camaraderie. So strong, in fact, that it carried his life's purpose after his military service concluded.
Woods experienced the same unique challenges veterans face when transitioning to civilian life himself, and used those personal experiences to dedicate his life to serving those who served their country.
That continued commitment to serving veterans is why Woods – currently Volunteer & Veteran Activities Coordinator at U.S.Vets' Inglewood location – is why he was recently recognized as the Rams' 10th pLAymaker honoree of 2023.
"It feels great to be recognized as the LA Rams Playmaker," Woods said. "I do not do the work I do for any kind of recognition! When one of my veteran clients walks away from me happier and feeling supported, it's all the reward that I need. But it certainly feels great to be acknowledged and receiving $5,000 to support the work we do for our veteran residents will go a very long way and make a real difference in their daily lives."