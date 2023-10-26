Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

pLAymakers-OCT2116x9

LOS ANGELES – More than 15 years ago, the North East Lincoln Tigers youth football program was started within one of the most gang-affiliated and recurrently-violent communities in L.A.

Football and track & field programs were formed – with LAPD officers from the Community Safety Partnership Bureau offering support in the form of coaching those teams – to give underprivileged youth in the Ramona Gardens public housing development the opportunity to play organized sports but on a bigger scale, and to positively change the historically strained relationship between the police and the community of Boyle Heights.

One of the officers who has remained involved with the football program for a long period of time is Joe Quezada, currently in his 12th season. His work as head coach of what is now known today as the North East Lincoln Rams' 14U football team is why he was recently recognized as the Rams' eighth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.

"Wow, what an honor," Quezada said prior to kickoff of the 14U Rams' game at Salesian High School last Saturday. "What an honor it is to be recognized by a professional NFL team, to be recognized for the work that I'm doing, to be recognized for just doing what I love, which is coaching. So I'm extremely happy. I'm ecstatic. What can I tell you? I'm beyond words."

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS

According to ProjectBlue.com, from July to December, Quezada and officer Pernell Taylor lead a program that serves a gang prevention vehicle for young athletes in Los Angeles' neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights and El Soreno. In addition to instilling the values of sports and teamwork, it also helps those athletes gain translatable confidence and leadership skills they can use to overcome challenges in their lives.

"It's my 12th year and it's been accomplished," Quezada said of the program's mission. "Mostly education opportunities that have been opening up as a result of playing football, the opportunity to go to college, the opportunity to come to great schools like Salesian High School that are private schools, and to be able to play football for the schools and eventually get to college. That's the ultimate goal, as a people, to educate ourselves and be able to move forward."

Related Links

Bryce Todd /LA RAMS

For Quezada, how he defines inspire change and how it can be accomplished in one's own community tie into empathy and connection.

"That's With the small stuff, with the human stuff, being humans to one another," Quezada said. "Agree to disagree, but make the change, make those connections, find those things, the common ground, and here, with this community and law enforcement, it was football. We find a common ground where I know a little bit about football, I'm not saying I know everything, but here we are."

back to top

Related Content

news

Rams rookies Cory Durden, Tanner Ingle & Cameron McCutcheon visit Kelso Elementary to distribute 'Rams House' t-shirts

The Los Angeles Rams and the Southern California Toyota Dealers teamed up to provide more than 9,000 branded t-shirts to IUSD students, faculty and staff in celebration of the team's three home game stretch at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
news

Dr. Martita Martinez-Bravo of Friends of Fieldworkers is Rams' seventh 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Dr. Martita Martinez-Bravo, Executive Director of Friends of Fieldworkers, is the Rams' seventh pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for her work supporting families of farmworkers in Ventura County. 
news

Rams rookies Puka Nacua, Mike McAllister & Alex Ward honor local high school football coach as Rams Crucial Catch Captain presented by Cedars-Sinai

Los Angeles Rams rookies Mike McAllister, Puka Nacua, and Alex Ward joined Rams Legend Chris Draft, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage to visit Hollywood High School to surprise cancer fighter and head football coach Alastair Jones as one of the team's Crucial Catch Captains presented by Cedars-Sinai.
news

Rams continue Latino Heritage Month celebrations by joining pep rally for Bishop Mora Salesian High School

The Los Angeles Rams hosted their first high school pep rally of the 2023 season at Bishop Mora Salesian High School in Boyle Heights.
news

Rams rookies join PLAY 60 Field Day in celebration of Latino Heritage Month 

As part of the Rams community events to celebrate Latino Heritage Month, rookies Zach Evans, Nick Hampton, Tanner Ingle and Tre Tomlinson joined a PLAY 60 Field Day at Sunrise Elementary School in Boyle Heights. 
news

Rams unveil mural at Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood to celebrate Latino Heritage Month 

The Rams partnered with Latina born artist, Michelle Guerrero, better known as 'Mr. B Baby' to beautify Payne P-8 STEAM Academy in Inglewood with a 1,200 square foot mural, titled "The Victory Ride." 
news

Los Angeles Rams host inaugural Girls' Flag Jamboree presented by Bridgestone

Los Angeles Rams hosted their inaugural Girls' Flag Jamboree, presented by Bridgestone for more than 50 high school teams and over 1,000 student-athletes on Saturday, September 23 at Loyola Marymount University.
news

Rams Cheerleaders & Rampage visit 156th Street Elementary for first 'Rams Readers' of the 2023 season 

The Los Angeles Rams visited 156th Street Elementary School with mascot Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage.
news

Rams and L.A. Care Health Plan kick off new partnership with PLAY 60 Field Day and educational session for local elementary students

In anticipation of the 2023 NFL season, the Rams partnered with L.A. Care Health Plan to host a PLAY 60 Field Day at Nuffer Elementary STEAM Academy. 
news

Cooper Kupp & Los Angeles Rams join forces with renowned chefs to raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and combatting food insecurity

Funding from the 8th Annual Taste of the Rams will help the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribute hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals across LA County, substantially impacting the ongoing battle against hunger.
news

Rams players & head coach Sean McVay join annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon to benefit Los Angeles community 

Ahead of traveling to Denver for the final preseason matchup, the Los Angeles Rams hosted their annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
Advertising