Halftime adjustments by defense helping keep Rams in position to win games

Oct 24, 2020 at 09:19 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– In wins, they have come up with timely, momentum-changing plays. In losses, they have sparked rallies off of key takeaways. In both, they've managed to make critical second-half adjustments.

Heading into Monday night's game against the Bears, the Rams defense has been sound at figuring out what needs to be corrected at halftime and helping put the team in position to win games. Through their first six games, they have allowed 3 or no points in the second half in five of them.

"I mean, that's an amazing stat that shows a team that can adapt on the run and change things on the run," safety Taylor Rapp said.

"Just a credit to our players," Staley said. "I think we've executed at a high level coming out in the second half."

The one exception to those performances was the 14-point second half by the Bills offense in Week 3, but that was also a game in which takeaways and stops by the defense helped ignite 29 unanswered points and a near-comeback victory.

It also showed an element of what has allowed them to be successful in the third and fourth quarter.

"I think overall, it's just staying connected as a team," linebacker Micah Kiser said during a videoconference Monday. "That's the big thing, just playing team defense, everyone being connected, everybody being accountable for each other and then just executing our stuff. I think when we execute and tackle, when we focus on those all week, we tackle all week in tackling drills, individual drills, things like that. Just remembering our fundamentals. And when we do those things, we're a talented group."

Those halftime adjustments, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, are reflective of the collaboration between Staley and the defensive coaching staff, as well as the players being receptive to the feedback on what adjustments need to be made. And those adjustments will be crucial against the Bears.

In the first six weeks alone, Chicago has had a 21-point fourth-quarter and a 20-point fourth quarter, with every game decided by eight points or less.

If Los Angeles finds itself in a similar scenario on Monday, it will likely be counting on its defense in crunch time.

"In all of our games, it's given us a chance to win, both the games that we (have and) haven't come through on, based on the way that the defense has performed in the second half, especially," McVay said. "Those are things that we'll want to continue to see and I think it's going to be a real positive for this football team as we continue to get through and play more and more games."

PHOTOS: Rams return to work on Friday for Bears prep

Check out the top photos from Friday's LA Rams practice as they prepare for the Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

