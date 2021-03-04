Hollywood Park opens as vaccination site for Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and staff

"We are pleased to announce that we are going to be here as volunteer clinicians to help in the vaccination process, standing side-by-side with the LAUSD nurses who are really doing the bulk of the vaccination and the program for the teachers of the school district," said Dr. David Pryor, Regional Vice President and Director at Anthem Blue Cross. "We were called and asked to help out and we are so thrilled to do that."

"We've got a great opportunity in front of us to get our kids back safe and to keep our community safe and moving forward," said Whitworth. "When I signed here four years ago, the first thing I realized very quickly was the Rams' commitment to making a difference and meeting the critical needs of our community…I know that when Mr. Kroenke built this stadium and incredible venue that's going to be so special to all of us here in LA for a lot of different reasons and for a lot of different occasions in the future, he didn't just build it for football games. He built it for a community to come together, for people to have a place to rally behind and come together and be together. And not only that, he built it for a football team to be able to strive to win, not just on the field but off of it, and that to me is one of the greatest honors we can have as an NFL franchise."