How to Guide: Gameday at the Coliseum

GETTING THERE

If you're headed to the Coliseum on Sunday and don't already have a parking pass, we encourage you to take the Metro to the Coliseum. Parking is very limited and only cash lots are available on the USC campus. For more information on taking the Metro to two convenient stops on gameday, click here.

Alternatively, you may also utilize ridesharing services to get to the game. Vehicles are allowed to drop-off in Exposition Park at Exposition Park Dr. and S. Figueroa St. Rideshare services and other vehicles cannot enter Exposition Park until 60 minutes after the game. For any type of car pick-up prior to that time, proceed to Jefferson Blvd., north of the USC Campus.

PARKING

Parking in Exposition Park and select USC Campus lots are by permit only. Click here for USC traffic flow, which will be in effect for Sunday's game.

Parking lots open at 8 a.m. and close 90 minutes after the end of the game. Vehicles must exit the stadium parking lots by 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Limited cash parking lots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $50 at the following locations:

PREGAME FESTIVITES