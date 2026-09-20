'I definitely feel more explosive': Blake Corum building on offseason workouts and efficient Week 1 heading into rest of 2026

The workout videos took the internet by storm and have placed high expectations on Corum for the 2026 season as he works alongside running back Kyren Williams. But even the expectations placed upon him don't seem as high as the ones he has for himself.

"When we see you're averaging 5 yards a carry, that doesn't matter when you look at the tape and you're like, damn, I could have averaged 10 yards a carry if I would have made this person miss," Corum told therams.com "I just want to do anything I can for the team to create those explosive opportunities."

Head coach Sean McVay also recognized, despite the efficiency from Corum on the ground, that he and Corum alike wish they could have some carries back and are excited to learn and grow from the Week 1 performance.

"I thought Blake did a nice job with the opportunities that he did have," McVay said Sept. 14. "The one good cut back run, had some good things, and I think there's always growth opportunities for everybody."

Cut backs, jump cuts and reaching the perimeter have all been a big part of Corum's game for as long as he can remember. In Week 1 he was able to break off four of his 10 rushes for 8 yards or more, largely due to his ability to find the gap created by his offensive line or get to the outside with his explosiveness. Even in a facet of his run game that he's comfortable with, though, there's no complacency as he aims to only get better.

"I feel like my jump cuts, that's been a part of my life," Corum said. "But it's also a sense of, coming into the NFL, my jump cuts sometimes are too explosive where I might miss a gap. It's when I'm jump cutting, it's more so staying grounded instead of actually jumping like I did in Rose Bowl."

In that game-altering Rose Bowl play, Corum made a jump cut in the backfield from the right hash to the center of the field that led to a 17-yard touchdown run in overtime against Alabama to send Michigan to the national championship. While a historic play in Michigan history, Corum now understands that not every explosive play requires a super-human jump cut — and sometimes it could be detrimental to a point where he misses the gap completely.

Corum was quick to applaud his offensive line for the success he found on the ground in Week 1 by creating the gaps he's striving to hit, saying "it's a testament to the o-line" when asked what his strong Week 1 performance was a testament to. And Corum knows once his offensive line gives him a big enough gap, it's up to him to take advantage of the opportunity to break off a big run.

"I'm not looking for 40-yard runs every play," Corum said. "I believe they can happen every play, but that's not what I look for. When they happen, I got to take advantage of it."

Knowing there's room for growth, the trajectory is only going upwards from his offseason workouts to Week 2 and beyond.

"I thought Blake looked explosive, picked up where he left off last year as far as being able to hit those runs, even bounce some things out on the perimeter and get an edge on the defense," offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said. "He's done a great job of that, and certainly has put in the work to help himself out in those regards."

All of the offseason work is already starting to pay off. The explosiveness is something his coaches and teammates have noticed is only trending upward. But Corum is only looking to continue that upward trajectory from here on out.