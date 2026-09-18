Aaron Donald on if he'll play vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2: 'That's the plan'

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams defensive end Aaron Donald said Friday he plans to make his 2026 season debut on Monday Night Football against the Giants (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and ABC).
"That's the plan," Donald said after Friday's practice, when asked if he would play Monday night. "So two practices today, have another practice tomorrow, and then we'll see. But feeling good."
See Donald in action Monday night: Click here for Rams-Giants tickets.
The Rams opted not to have Donald play nor travel to Australia for their Week 1 game against the 49ers, a decision both parties felt was best for him as he continued to re-acclimate. When Daonld spoke to the media on Aug. 30, he said the only thing he had to do after all of his training leading up to his return was participate in 11-on-11 drills to knock the rust off and get caught up to the speed of the game; he has participated in 11-on-11 drills this week and prior to the Rams' Week 1 game.
"Kind of getting in the groove of things, understanding everything a lot better out there playing a lot more free, a lot more loose and looking more like myself to me," Donald said.
Though Donald has not played in two years, he felt like he had never been away.
"I know I ain't playing two years, but being back around, I feel like I was just here last year," Donald said. "So time flies by so fast, man, and I kind of forget that I didn't play football in two years. So I kind of just feel like I'm just back to my normal self, and like I was playing last year, even though I wasn't. But I know I'm just gonna take it all in, enjoy it, and try to get the fans something to cheer for and enjoy the game, and try to come away with a win."