Aaron Donald on if he'll play vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2: 'That's the plan'

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The Rams opted not to have Donald play nor travel to Australia for their Week 1 game against the 49ers, a decision both parties felt was best for him as he continued to re-acclimate. When Daonld spoke to the media on Aug. 30, he said the only thing he had to do after all of his training leading up to his return was participate in 11-on-11 drills to knock the rust off and get caught up to the speed of the game; he has participated in 11-on-11 drills this week and prior to the Rams' Week 1 game.

"Kind of getting in the groove of things, understanding everything a lot better out there playing a lot more free, a lot more loose and looking more like myself to me," Donald said.

Though Donald has not played in two years, he felt like he had never been away.