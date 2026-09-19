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Rams Injury Report, Week 2 vs. Giants: Kam Kinchens ruled out, Jordan Whittington doubtful and Puka Nacua questionable for Monday Night Football vs. Giants

Sep 19, 2026 at 02:22 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable for Monday Night Football against the Giants at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and ABC).

While Nacua is listed on this week's injury report with a hip injury, head coach Sean McVay on Friday described it as "some soreness" in Nacua's groin that popped up after Thursday's practice.

McVay said Nacua "felt good" in Thursday's practice, "but didn't feel totally like himself with his ability to be able to kind of open up and really hit full speed. He had some soreness in (his groin), and so that's why we've kind of been smart with him the last couple days."

However, "whether or not he plays is to be determined, and so we'll see how he's feeling," McVay said.

Additionally, safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) was ruled out after not participating in practice all week, while wide receiver Jordan Whittington (quad) is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game.

For the Giants, cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) and linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) are listed as questionable.

Below are the injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Kam CurlSAnkleLimitedLimitedLimited-
Omar SpeightsILBHipLimitedLimitedFull-
Nate LandmanILBShoulderLimitedLimitedLimited-
Kam KinchensSHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Davante AdamsWRNIR-RestDNPFullFull-
Puka NacuaWRHip-DNPDNPQuestionable
Jordan WhittingtonWRQuad-DNPDNPDoubtful
Tyler HigbeeTENIR-Rest--DNP-
Byron YoungOLBNIR-Rest--DNP-
Alaric JacksonOLNIR-Rest--DNP-
Aaron DonaldDENIR-Rest--DNP-

NEW YORK GIANTS

Related Links

PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Tae BanksDBCalfLimitedDNPDNPQuestionable
Chauncey GolstonDLNeckLimitedLimitedFull-
Francis MauigoaOLShoulderLimitedLimitedFull-
Micah McFaddenLBNeckLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Greg NewsomeDBRibLimitedLimitedFull-
Andrew ThomasOLAnkleLimitedLimitedLimited-

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