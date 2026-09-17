McVay: Myles Garrett (knee) 'feeling good' post-surgery, but Rams 'not going to rush him back' from Injured Reserve

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams on Thursday officially placed outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) on Injured Reserve, which means Garrett will miss at least the next four games: Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, at the Denver Broncos, at the Philadelphia Eagles, and Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Sean McVay on Monday did not want to put a timetable on Garrett's return until he had all the information post-surgery. While the surgery has been completed, McVay on Thursday was still reluctant to do so, other than saying the team would not rush Garrett back from IR after missing at least the next four games.

"He's feeling good," McVay said. "... He had crutches yesterday, and then he was walking without crutches today, so he's like Wolverine, healing fast. I'm reluctant to put a timeline on it. We've kind of talked about it, but we know that he's going to miss those four weeks at a minimum, and we're not going to rush him back. We want to make sure that he's feeling good, (that) he's able to get out on the practice field and do all the things that are necessary for him to perform at a level that he's been accustomed to. And so that'll be something that I'll kind of keep you guys posted as we have updates as we go."