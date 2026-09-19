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'One of the guys that's grown the most as far as the unit': Rams have complete trust in second-year OLB Josaiah Stewart

Sep 19, 2026 at 03:01 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Ask Rams head coach Sean McVay or defensive coordinator Chris Shula about outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart, and two common praises are sung:

  • Consistent growth.
  • Complete player.

With outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) out at least the next four games after going on Injured Reserve, more will be asked of Stewart over the next month as Byron Young's expected bookend at edge based on the unofficial depth chart, as well as the outside linebacker room as a whole.

"Probably as a player and a person, (Stewart is) one of the guys that's grown the most as far as the unit," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said Friday. "I've heard Sean say it where trust is a big word and I think trust is a big word for all coaches. I talked to 'Stew' about this in OTAs or training camp where (outside linebackers coach) Joe (Coniglio) controls the rotation during the games and if I see 'Stew' out there, I know I feel good. It doesn't matter the situation. It can be first and 10, it could be third and 12, it could be any type of situation. He's just one of those guys that… it's kind of cliche, but he's a football player and that's exactly what he is."

A 2025 third-round draft pick out of Michigan, Stewart had a meaningful role in Los Angeles' outside linebacker rotation his rookie season, playing at least 25% of its defensive snaps in 13 of 17 regular season games. In L.A.'s three playoff games, he played at least 32%. Last week against the 49ers and with Garrett not at 100%, Stewart played 43%.

It was a testament to the trust the coaches have pointed out, as well as his self-described "steady" growth over the last year and a half.

"Not trying to cram too much or put too much on my plate," Stewart told therams.com. "Just taking it day by day, week by week, finding something little to improve on, and then just using that as momentum going forward."

Stewart's complete skillset and demeanor will be critical for the Rams' defense Monday night against a Giants offense that hurt the Cowboys with their run game and their pass game last week on Sunday Night Football, and also sustained long scoring drives during that contest.

McVay was reluctant to put a timeline on Garrett's return from IR, other than saying the Rams would not rush him back from it after those minimum four games missed. So for at least that span of time, it will be on Stewart and the rest of the Rams' outside linebackers to step up.

"Just a great opportunity to go out there and show what I can do," Stewart said. "The coaches have trust in me to go out there and compete. And the great thing is that we have other guys that's in our room that's gonna step up as well. (Desjuan) Johnson and Wes Bailey and others, Byron Young, we're all gonna have to step our game up just a little bit."

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