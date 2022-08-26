IRVINE, Calif. – For more than three decades, I Have A Dream Foundation – Los Angeles (IHADLA) has empowered at-risk young people and their families with programming and resources for employment and life success.
Janell Lewis, who began with IHADLA as a Master of Social Work (MSW) intern in 2013 from the University of Southern California (USC), emphasizing the Community Organization, Planning, and Administration (COPA) concentration and now serves as Executive Director, is one of the many individuals further that mission. And it is because of those efforts that she was recently recognized as the Rams' sixth "pLAymaker" honoree.
Lewis and IHADLA were surprised with a $5,000 check from The Los Angeles Rams Foundation at training camp earlier this month.
"To be recognized as a playmaker by the Rams means everything, because it tells me that we're doing good work and it's getting noticed," Lewis said earlier this month. "And I appreciate the Rams for giving us the exposure and the opportunity to share about the work that we do, because we've done it for 35 years now."