Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams ILB Ernest Jones talks first career interception, acquisition of Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed

Nov 03, 2021 at 09:41 AM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

As he arrived at NRG Stadium in Houston to make his first NFL start, ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ was battling butterflies.

"I've never been nervous before like that in my life," the 21-year-old linebacker said on this week's Rams Revealed podcast.

"I was like, 'Man Ernest, what's wrong?' But I shook them off and went out there and did what I do."

His week of preparation produced an interception, a shared sack, and a couple quarterback pressures. Jones earned a solid grade from Pro Football Focus across 54 snaps and double-digit tackles. They rewarded his tackling, rush impact, and coverage skills.

While his Combine measurables may not have popped, the Rams were attracted to the way Jones plays with a GPS tracker for the football. And they leaned on author Sam Walker’s leadership model to anticipate what type of presence he might grow into – on the field and at their facility in Thousand Oaks. It was an outside-the-box approach that general manager Les Snead and his team utilized to mine for value.

Of course, Jones isn't being asked to lead as a rookie. Captaincy may await in his future, as that's a role he filled throughout his time at South Carolina. But for now, he's focused on letting his performance do the talking.

"You know, I haven't made enough plays yet where I'm just able to be vocal," the Waycross, Georgia product said. "When I do become a leader for this team, it'll be through my actions."

After all, following the acquisition of outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿, Jones is now the centerpiece of a defense that boasts multiple All-Pro selections and future Hall of Famers. It's not like ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ needs his guidance.

"Not yet," Jones said with a laugh. "A.D. knows what he's doing. I'm trying to listen to him."

The Rams third-round selection in this year's draft did mention that he prefers to wear the green dot – the communications system through which Raheem Morris calls the defense. Second-year safety ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿, also reputed for his leadership skills, currently holds that honor. That portion of the conversation is definitely worth a listen, as is his breakdown of the Miller trade, and a preview of Sunday Night Football against the Titans.

Rams Revealed is available on all your podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and the team app. You can also check out the video version of the show on the Rams YouTube page.

Related Content

news

Acquiring Von Miller accomplishes team-building goal for Rams while addressing key position on defense

Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay break down the trade for outside linebacker Von Miller and what it means for the defense and team as a whole. 
news

First Look: Rams return home for Sunday Night Football showdown with Titans

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams waive WR DeSean Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams have waived wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. 
news

McVay: Tutu Atwell to have season-ending shoulder surgery; updates on Travin Howard, Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darious Williams

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Travin Howard, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Darious Williams as the Rams transition to Week 9 against the Titans.
news

Five things to know about new Rams outside linebacker Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams on Monday agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for outside linebacker Von Miller. Here are five things you should know about him. 
news

Rams agree to terms on trade with Broncos for outside linebacker Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams on Monday agreed to terms on a trade that will send a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for outside linebacker Von Miller. 
news

Cooper Kupp, Darrell Henderson y Ernest Jones brillan en fiesta de Halloween de los Rams en Houston

Los Ángeles, que tuvo ventaja de 38-0 antes de una reacción tardía de los Texans, es uno de solo tres equipos de la NFL con siete victorias.
news

Ernest Jones makes most of first NFL start

Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones took on a bigger role in Week 8 and delivered a standout performance in the Rams' 38-22 win over the Texans. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Greg Gaines, Ernest Jones, Matthew Stafford and Robert Woods react to Week 8 win over Texans

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Greg Gaines, linebacker Ernest Jones, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Robert Woods' postgame press conferences following their 38-22 win over the Texans on Sunday in Houston. 
news

Sean McVay becomes second-fastest Rams head coach to reach 50 career regular season wins

Rams head coach Sean McVay reached an impressive franchise milestone in the team's win over the Texans on Sunday. 
Advertising