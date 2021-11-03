Rams ILB Ernest Jones talks first career interception, acquisition of Von Miller & more on Rams Revealed

As he arrived at NRG Stadium in Houston to make his first NFL start, ﻿Ernest Jones﻿ was battling butterflies.

"I've never been nervous before like that in my life," the 21-year-old linebacker said on this week's Rams Revealed podcast.

"I was like, 'Man Ernest, what's wrong?' But I shook them off and went out there and did what I do."

His week of preparation produced an interception, a shared sack, and a couple quarterback pressures. Jones earned a solid grade from Pro Football Focus across 54 snaps and double-digit tackles. They rewarded his tackling, rush impact, and coverage skills.

While his Combine measurables may not have popped, the Rams were attracted to the way Jones plays with a GPS tracker for the football. And they leaned on author Sam Walker’s leadership model to anticipate what type of presence he might grow into – on the field and at their facility in Thousand Oaks. It was an outside-the-box approach that general manager Les Snead and his team utilized to mine for value.

Of course, Jones isn't being asked to lead as a rookie. Captaincy may await in his future, as that's a role he filled throughout his time at South Carolina. But for now, he's focused on letting his performance do the talking.

"You know, I haven't made enough plays yet where I'm just able to be vocal," the Waycross, Georgia product said. "When I do become a leader for this team, it'll be through my actions."

After all, following the acquisition of outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿, Jones is now the centerpiece of a defense that boasts multiple All-Pro selections and future Hall of Famers. It's not like ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ needs his guidance.

"Not yet," Jones said with a laugh. "A.D. knows what he's doing. I'm trying to listen to him."

The Rams third-round selection in this year's draft did mention that he prefers to wear the green dot – the communications system through which Raheem Morris calls the defense. Second-year safety ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿, also reputed for his leadership skills, currently holds that honor. That portion of the conversation is definitely worth a listen, as is his breakdown of the Miller trade, and a preview of Sunday Night Football against the Titans.