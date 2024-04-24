In second stint with Rams, Darious Williams now imparting wisdom he once received 

The passage of time has provided Williams perspective in other ways.

He enjoyed the opportunity to return to his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, and play the Jaguars the last two seasons, allowing family and friends to watch him play in-person more often compared to when he was in Los Angeles from 2018-2021.

"Man, this place is the exact same," Williams said. "The good thing about it is, this is my football home. Obviously I just came from Jacksonville, that's where I'm from, but L.A. is football home."

Williams also decided to return to the Rams on a 3-year deal because of coaching staff and players.

"I mean, it's just home," Williams said. "You could say coaching staff, you could say new players, but L.A., they know how to win here, how to get the job done, so just excited to come back."

Now, he'll look to be a leader among them, and it's a role he's going to enjoy.