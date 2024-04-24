 Skip to main content
In second stint with Rams, Darious Williams now imparting wisdom he once received 

Apr 24, 2024 at 01:24 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Defensive back Darious Williams remembers from his first stint with the Rams learning from Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

Six years later, Williams is back for a second stint in Los Angeles, now offering that wisdom he once received to young players.

"It's cool, because when I was a younger guy, I had Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, so they shared a lot of wisdom," Williams said. "Now it's kind of cool to see the other side of spectrum. I get to share wisdom and knowledge to the young guys, and they're eager to learn, so that makes it even better for me."

The passage of time has provided Williams perspective in other ways.

He enjoyed the opportunity to return to his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, and play the Jaguars the last two seasons, allowing family and friends to watch him play in-person more often compared to when he was in Los Angeles from 2018-2021.

"Man, this place is the exact same," Williams said. "The good thing about it is, this is my football home. Obviously I just came from Jacksonville, that's where I'm from, but L.A. is football home."

Williams also decided to return to the Rams on a 3-year deal because of coaching staff and players.

"I mean, it's just home," Williams said. "You could say coaching staff, you could say new players, but L.A., they know how to win here, how to get the job done, so just excited to come back."

Now, he'll look to be a leader among them, and it's a role he's going to enjoy.

"That's fun," Williams said. "As older guys, I feel like you always want to have the strongest group, you always want to have the strongest room and I that comes with just sharing wisdom. If any of those guys lacks anything, they come to me. That's what makes them better, to make our whole team and group better."

