Brian Allen, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. active, Dont'e Deayon and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. among inactives for Rams-49ers in Week 10

Nov 15, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller are both officially active for tonight's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ABC7 locally and ESPN nationally).

Offensive lineman ﻿Brian Allen﻿, wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ and cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ are all also active for Los Angeles after entering the game as questionable.

Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland and defensive back Jake Gervase are both active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad earlier today.

However, cornerback ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿ (thigh) is inactive for Los Angeles after entering the game as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Robert Woods

QB Bryce Perkins

CB Dont'e Deayon

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

TE Brycen Hopkins

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

CB Dre Kirkpatrick

RB JaMychal Hasty

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Maurice Hurst

