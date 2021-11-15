Brian Allen, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. active, Dont'e Deayon and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. among inactives for Rams-49ers in Week 10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller are both officially active for tonight's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ABC7 locally and ESPN nationally).
Offensive lineman Brian Allen, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and cornerback Darious Williams are all also active for Los Angeles after entering the game as questionable.
Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland and defensive back Jake Gervase are both active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad earlier today.
However, cornerback Dont'e Deayon (thigh) is inactive for Los Angeles after entering the game as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Robert Woods
QB Bryce Perkins
CB Dont'e Deayon
OLB Chris Garrett
OL Alaric Jackson
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
TE Brycen Hopkins
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
CB Dre Kirkpatrick
RB JaMychal Hasty
OL Colton McKivitz
DL Maurice Hurst