Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

"Incredible opportunity": Rams have chance to capture NFC West title, No. 2 seed in NFC at home in Week 18

Jan 06, 2022 at 04:47 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams players and coaches have a common saying throughout the regular season when asked about that week's opponent:

It's the biggest game because it's the next one.

The next one, though, is the 2021 regular season finale, and with plenty at stake.

With a win over the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Rams can not only win the NFC West division title, but also clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference playoff picture, which would allow them to host at least one playoff game in the very stadium.

"Incredible opportunity," Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ said during a video conference Monday. "Week 18, playing for something as big as the division title and being able to do it at SoFi Stadium, there's a lot going into it. It's the most important game of the year because it's our next one, and we're excited about attacking that opportunity. It'll be a be a fun week."

The Rams had an opportunity to clinch the division in Week 17 with a win and a Cardinals loss, but the Cardinals edged the Cowboys 25-22, leading to this week's scenario.

The division-rival 49ers will be equally motivated this week, given they are fighting for their playoff lives. They need a win and a Saints loss in order to avoid being eliminated from postseason contention.

"This is a tough 49ers (team)," Rams outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿ said. "We've lost the last five (games against the 49ers), so it is a tough game. We're at home and it'd be exciting just to think about it. Just think about the possibilities either way it goes, you don't want to go out there and lose. You want to go out there and win. So either way we think about it, it's motivating to have this opportunity to go out and play and win."

For Rams quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, such an accomplishment would mark a career first. During his first 12 NFL seasons with the Lions, Stafford saw them finish second in the NFC North four times.

"Yeah, I've been close," Stafford said. "I had chances to win it and didn't - whether it's all the way up to the last week of the season or not. But it would be accomplishing one of the goals that you set out at the beginning of every season. You want to give yourself a chance to make the playoffs. We've accomplished that goal. You want a chance to win the division. We've got that chance in front of us and get to do it kind of on our terms. We win the game, we win the division and that's one of those things that's a rare opportunity to get. And when you get that chance, you want to go out there and accomplish it. So it would be great. And then we know there's a bunch of football after that, hopefully, and hopefully we play at a high level."

Los Angeles rides a five-game win streak into Sunday's game, fueled by mental toughness and resilience forced in the face of adverse circumstances.

They'll need that same fortitude again as they close out the regular season and look to accomplish the aforementioned goals.

"I think we've found different ways to win football games," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I do still think (in spite) of us turning the ball over the last three weeks and finding a way to win, I think that's outstanding. I think that shows great resilience, mental toughness. I think the experience that a lot of our key players have developed over the course of their career has led to that mental toughness. I do think it's going to be important for us to make sure that we minimize those to be able to play our best ball, to try to win this division against an excellent opponent this weekend."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on adjustments from first 49ers game heading into Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive back Jalen Ramsey as they continue their preparation for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller preview Week 18 vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's press conferences as they prepare for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

McVay: Cam Akers to make season debut vs. 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on running back Cam Akers heading into Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

Cooper Kupp has sights set on winning, not history, in Week 18

More milestones are within reach for wide receiver Cooper Kupp heading into the Rams' regular season finale against the 49ers, but Kupp's focus is on helping the team accomplish its goals.
news

Notable Rams-49ers matchups with playoff implications in series history

Sunday's Week 18 matchup isn't the first time the Rams and 49ers have met late in the regular season with playoff implications at stake for one or both teams.
news

The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 18, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC, with lots of playoff implications riding on their regular season finale against the 49ers. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 18

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 18 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

McVay: Nick Scott sustained broken thumb vs. Ravens but could play in Week 18; no update on Sebastian Joseph-Day's status

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the statuses on safety Nick Scott and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day as they being preparing for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

Jordan Fuller's late first-half interception helps spark Rams comeback win over Ravens

In need of some momentum before halftime of Sunday's game against the Ravens, the Rams got it via safety Jordan Fuller's interception and channeled it into a crucial Week 17 win.
news

Los Rams logran dramática voltereta en Baltimore y buscarán el título del Oeste contra San Francisco

La defensa mantiene a Los Ángeles al alcance de los Ravens y Beckham Jr. hace las dos mayores jugadas de la serie ganadora.
news

Kickoff for Rams-49ers at SoFi Stadium in Week 18 remains 1:25 p.m. PT 

The NFL on Sunday night announced the Rams' Week 18 home game against the 49ers will keep its originally scheduled kickoff time. 
Advertising