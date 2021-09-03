Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams to support Inglewood businesses during week leading up to home opener on September 12

Sep 03, 2021 at 08:00 AM
210902-crh-release

In anticipation of the Los Angeles Rams first regular season game with fans at SoFi Stadium, the team is supporting Certified #RamsHouse businesses in Inglewood from September 7 to September 10. The opening week of community efforts will culminate with the team's Sunday Night Football match-up against the Chicago Bears on September 12.

Starting on Tuesday, September 7, the Rams will encourage fans to visit four Certified #RamsHouse businesses in Inglewood and provide fans, residents, and visitors who spend $20 or more at select locations with $5 gift cards, in support of each business, while supplies last. The customers also will have the opportunity to receive a commemorative Rams t-shirt.

Fans can visit the following locations to receive the gift cards and t-shirt:

Tuesday, September 7 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. PT

Carnitas El Artista located at 510 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301

Wednesday, September 8 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. PT

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen located at 202 East Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301

Thursday, September 9 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Orleans & York Deli located at 400 E Florence Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301

Friday, September 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Woody’s Bar-B-Que located at 475 S. Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301

The Certified #RamsHouse program aims to support businesses throughout the Los Angeles region. To help support social justice and the Inglewood community, which is home to SoFi Stadium, the program also aims to support Black-owned businesses and businesses located in the city of Inglewood. Business owners can apply to become a Certified #RamsHouse business and receive email marketing support, promotional social media content, a listing in the Rams Royal Pages digital business directory and more. Each Certified #RamsHouse receives branded window decals, banners, shirts, hats and other items to showcase their Rams pride for customers. For business owners that would like to apply to become a Certified #RamsHouse, or if you would like more information, please visit therams.com/community/certified-rams-house.

The Rams are committed to serving as a valuable community partner and dedicating resources on efforts to engage the Inglewood community. Since the inception of the Certified #RamsHouse program in September of 2020, the team has provided promotional support for 34 small businesses located in Inglewood. Additionally, the team has provided more than 1,820 hours of community service in the Inglewood community and engaged all Inglewood Unified School District schools and students of all grade levels in the team's community programs since 2016.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach initiatives, please visit www.therams.com/community.

