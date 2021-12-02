Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams join Inglewood and Pepsi for Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Hollywood Park

Dec 02, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Tatum Texada

Days leading up to thanksgiving, the Rams supported The City of Inglewood’s 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway presented by Pepsi at Hollywood Park.

"It is our pleasure to host the City of Inglewood's Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway for the second year at Hollywood Park," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "We remain dedicated to supporting the City of Inglewood and our partner Pepsi for this event, which makes such a positive impact within our community."

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, safety ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿, Rams Cheerleaders and team mascot Rampage joined more than 150 volunteers including Los Angeles Chargers players and staff members, Hollywood Park executives, and City Council members to provide 2,500 Inglewood residents with Thanksgiving meal kits.

"It brings a lot of joy to my heart," Burgess expressed. "I feel like they are in a position where they need it. Anything we can do to impact them and make somebody else smile is a great thing."

Each meal kit included a turkey donated by Don Lee Farms, a bag of sides and additional items from Pepsi. Melissa's, the official produce partner of SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, and American Airlines Plaza donated 25,000 lbs. of produce, including Idaho® potatoes, carrots and Granny Smith apples.

"As a food and beverage company, PepsiCo feels a responsibility to give back to the community with essential items this Thanksgiving," said Claudia Calderon, vice president of marketing, Pepsi Beverages North America, West Division. "This is our second year partnering with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, and our local teams at the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and we're so grateful for these like-minded partners because together we can accomplish so much more."

The lively drive-thru event also featured music from DJ Mal-Ski and a special appearance by rapper Snoop Dogg.

"It's always about Inglewood with me," explained Snoop Dogg. "This community has taken me in, years ago, and this is something that we've been doing for a long time to establish our relationship in the community to make sure that everybody has a meal, everybody has something to look forward to for thanksgiving. It's called 'Thanksgiving', so we want people to be thankful and we have the opportunity to give back, so this is what we look forward to doing every year."

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Take a look at photos from the week of Thanksgiving as the Los Angeles Rams participated in meal distributions throughout the LA area.

