Rams rally around Inglewood Unified School District to support student families

"Inglewood Unified promptly shifted towards distance learning to provide students with access to educational materials and activities. However, we immediately understood that we would need to rely on technology to provide the best education for our students and to help virtually connect our students to their education," said Dr. Torres. "We were charged with filling the gaps of access to technology and internet for our students and families. Many of our students did not have devices, and the Rams donation of over 40 surface laptops helped to fill in the technology gap for some of our students, prioritizing those experiencing homelessness and those in the foster care system."

The Rams also recently teamed up with Bella Canvas to provide masks to IUSD families, volunteers and community members.

"The Rams and Bella Canvas' mask donation has been integral in helping to provide personal protective equipment to our essential workers and volunteers," said Dr. Torres. "We know we have a responsibility to ensure safe social distancing and protocols for our staff, volunteers, families and community members. With the support of the Rams and Bella Canvas, we are able to make that happen."

More assistance for the district and their student families is currently in the works.

"As an organization, we really look at crisis response in phases," said Higgins. "Everyone understands there are immediate needs, but oftentimes, people forget about the longer-term needs. Inglewood is our new home and we will be with them to provide continual support now and into the future."