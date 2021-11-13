Injury Report 11/13: Von Miller questionable but expected to play; Brian Allen and Darious Williams questionable

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿ (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN), head coach Sean McVay said he expects Miller to play.

"Unless there's any setbacks, I expect Von to be ready to roll," McVay said prior to Saturday's practice.

Offensive lineman ﻿Brian Allen﻿ (elbow) and cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ (ankle) are also listed as questionable for Los Angeles.

McVay said they were "hopeful and optimistic" about Allen's status for Monday night, but also said he would have a better idea after Saturday's practice. Wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ (thigh) and cornerback ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿ added to the injury report Saturday and are also questionable for Monday night.

For the 49ers, running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (knee) and safety Tavon Wilson (foot) have been ruled out, while defensive back Jimmie Ward (quadricep), cornerback Josh Norman (rib) and defensive end Arden Key (oblique) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.