Injury Report 11/13: Von Miller questionable but expected to play; Brian Allen and Darious Williams questionable

Nov 13, 2021 at 03:25 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿ (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN), head coach Sean McVay said he expects Miller to play.

"Unless there's any setbacks, I expect Von to be ready to roll," McVay said prior to Saturday's practice.

Offensive lineman ﻿Brian Allen﻿ (elbow) and cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ (ankle) are also listed as questionable for Los Angeles.

McVay said they were "hopeful and optimistic" about Allen's status for Monday night, but also said he would have a better idea after Saturday's practice. Wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ (thigh) and cornerback ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿ added to the injury report Saturday and are also questionable for Monday night.

For the 49ers, running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (knee) and safety Tavon Wilson (foot) have been ruled out, while defensive back Jimmie Ward (quadricep), cornerback Josh Norman (rib) and defensive end Arden Key (oblique) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Brian Allen OL Elbow DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Von Miller OLB Ankle DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Buddy Howell RB Ankle Limited Full Full -
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Terrell Lewis OLB Rest DNP Full Full -
Darious Williams CB Ankle - Limited DNP Questionable
Robert Woods WR Knee - - DNP Out
Ben Skowronek WR Thigh - - DNP Questionable
Dont'e Deayon CB Thigh - - DNP Questionable
Leonard Floyd OLB Rest - - DNP -

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
JaMycal Hasty RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Maurice Hurst DL Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
Dre Kirkpatrick CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Mohamed Sanu WR Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Jimmie Ward DB Quadricep DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Tavon Wilson S Foot DNP DNP DNP Out
Alex Mack C Rest DNP Full Full -
Trent Williams T Rest DNP Full Full -
Arik Armstead DL Neck Limited DNP Full -
George Kittle TE Calf Limited Limited Full -
Elijah Mitchell RB Rib Limited Limited Full -
Emmanuel Moseley CB Neck Limited Limited Full -
Josh Norman CB Rib Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Tom Compton T Personal Matter - DNP Full -
Arden Key DE Oblique - Limited Limited Questionable

