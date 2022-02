McVay: Tyler Higbee has MCL Sprain, Taylor Rapp "turning the corner in a positive way," plus updates on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a sprained MCL against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

"We're working through some different avenues," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "He's such a tough guy. We're gonna do everything in our power to try to get this guy back and ready to go. But we are working through some things."

Meanwhile, safety Taylor Rapp "is looking like he's turning the corner in a positive way" after missing the Rams' first three playoff games with a concussion.