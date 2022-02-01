McVay: Tyler Higbee has MCL Sprain, Taylor Rapp "turning the corner in a positive way," plus updates on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ suffered a sprained MCL against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

"We're working through some different avenues," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "He's such a tough guy. We're gonna do everything in our power to try to get this guy back and ready to go. But we are working through some things."

Meanwhile, safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ "is looking like he's turning the corner in a positive way" after missing the Rams' first three playoff games with a concussion.