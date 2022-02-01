Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Tyler Higbee has MCL Sprain, Taylor Rapp "turning the corner in a positive way," plus updates on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell

Jan 31, 2022 at 05:06 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ suffered a sprained MCL against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

"We're working through some different avenues," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "He's such a tough guy. We're gonna do everything in our power to try to get this guy back and ready to go. But we are working through some things."

Meanwhile, safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ "is looking like he's turning the corner in a positive way" after missing the Rams' first three playoff games with a concussion.

McVay also said he was not "closing the door" on the possibility of defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ and cornerback ﻿Robert Rochell﻿ returning in time for the Super Bowl. However, at the time he spoke with reporters Monday afternoon, McVay said he still had to talk with the affected players and Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott.

