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Injury Updates: OL Justin Dedich (hand) and TE Davis Allen (quad) return to practice; WR Puka Nacua (psoas) and DE Myles Garrett (knee) still non-participants

Aug 24, 2026 at 03:10 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams' offensive line depth received a big boost Monday, with offensive lineman Justin Dedich (hand) passing his physical and practicing for the first time in training camp. Dedich participated with his hand wrapped.

Tight end Davis Allen (quad) also returned to practice Monday, participating in individual drills.

Up until today, Dedich had been on the Non-Football Injury List since July 25 due to a hand injury that happened around July 4. McVay on July 28 initially described Dedich's injury as a "hand accident around the 4th of July" before clarifying the next day that it was "a true accident" that happened outdoors and not related to fireworks.

"Good to be able to take him off NFI and be able to see how he's feeling," McVay said. "He's going to be an important part of our operation this year and happy to be able to see him pass physical and get out there."

Allen logged a few practices at the start of camp at LMU before being sidelined by his quad injury.

"He is making really good progress," McVay said. "It is good to be able to get him back out there in an individual setting. I haven't talked to him about how he's feeling, but obviously like I've told you guys, he's going to be a huge part of what we're doing. To be able to have him back out there for the different things that he can do for us, really both offensively and in (special) teams, is going to be key and critical."

McVay after Monday's practice said he hadn't yet had the chance to talk to Dedich either to see how he was feeling.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua (psoas) and defensive end Myles Garrett (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice, though Nacua worked off to the side with trainers. McVay said those two players and offensive lineman Keagen Trost (hamstring) are "doing good," but that he did not have any updates on them.

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