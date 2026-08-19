Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2026 Preseason Week 2

MATCHUP

The Rams host the Saints on Saturday at SoFi Stadium for Week 2 of the NFL preseason, in what will be Los Angeles' lone home game of the preseason. The two teams last met in Week 8 of the 2025 season at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams beat the Saints 34-10. Quarterback Matthew Stafford went 24-for-32 passing for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Puka Nacua had a team-high 95 yards while Davante Adams led the team with two receiving touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams went for 114 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 4.6 yards per carry. Defensively, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had an interception and defensive end Braden Fiske had a sack and a tackle for loss.