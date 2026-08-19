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Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2026 Preseason Week 2

Aug 19, 2026 at 01:08 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Saints preseason game on Saturday, August 22, 2026, presented by SiriusXM.

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MATCHUP

The Rams host the Saints on Saturday at SoFi Stadium for Week 2 of the NFL preseason, in what will be Los Angeles' lone home game of the preseason. The two teams last met in Week 8 of the 2025 season at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams beat the Saints 34-10. Quarterback Matthew Stafford went 24-for-32 passing for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Puka Nacua had a team-high 95 yards while Davante Adams led the team with two receiving touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams went for 114 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 4.6 yards per carry. Defensively, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had an interception and defensive end Braden Fiske had a sack and a tackle for loss.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. pacific time on Rams TV affiliate KCBS.

TOP PRESEASON PERFORMERS

Rams:

QB Ty Simpson (190 passing yards, 2 TDs)

RB Dean Connors (22 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs)

WR Brennan Presley (58 receiving yards)

TE Max Klare (37 receiving yards, 7 receptions)

S Nick Anderson (8 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD)

Saints:

QB Zach Wilson (145 passing yards, 1 TD)

RB Audric Estime (28 rushing yards, 5 carries, 1 TD)

WR Bub Means (77 receiving yards)

LB Jaylan Ford (7 tackles, 1 PD, 1 INT)

CB Dalys Beanum (11 tackles)

Related Links

HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-SAINTS ON TV?

  • TV Coverage: CBS LA (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below)
  • Play-by-Play: JB Long
  • Color Analysts: Rob Havenstein and Jourdan Rodrigue
  • Sideline reporter: Darren Haynes

Preseason TV:

  • KOAT ABC 7 – Albuquerque, NM
  • KTVB NBC 7 – Boise, ID
  • BAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA
  • KSEE NBC 24 – Fresno, CA
  • KESQ ABC 3 – Palm Springs, CA
  • KCRA NBC 3 – Sacramento, CA
  • KEYT ABC 3 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KGTV ABC 10 – San Diego, CA
  • KHII Channel 9 – Honolulu, HI
  • KJZZ Channel 14 – Salt Lake City, UT
  • KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV
  • NYUR CW 13 – Anchorage, AK
  • NATN CW 2 – Fairbanks, AK
  • NJUD CW 8 – Juneau, AK

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-SAINTS ON THE RADIO?

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr

ESPN LA's affiliate radio stations:

Domestic Markets:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
  • KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
  • KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
  • KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
  • KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI

International Markets:

  • LiSTNR App - Australia
  • W Radio - Mexico

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
    KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SiriusXM Radio coverage:

  • Channel 225 - NFL Play-by-Play

WHERE CAN I FIND RAMS SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE?

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM

Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem/play for a chance to win the following prizes.

Weekly prizes:

  • 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
  • 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
  • 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
  • 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
  • 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit

Season-long prizes:

  • 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2

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