Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2026 Preseason Week 2

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Saints preseason game on Saturday, August 22, 2026, presented by SiriusXM.
MATCHUP
The Rams host the Saints on Saturday at SoFi Stadium for Week 2 of the NFL preseason, in what will be Los Angeles' lone home game of the preseason. The two teams last met in Week 8 of the 2025 season at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams beat the Saints 34-10. Quarterback Matthew Stafford went 24-for-32 passing for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Puka Nacua had a team-high 95 yards while Davante Adams led the team with two receiving touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams went for 114 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 4.6 yards per carry. Defensively, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had an interception and defensive end Braden Fiske had a sack and a tackle for loss.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. pacific time on Rams TV affiliate KCBS.
TOP PRESEASON PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Ty Simpson (190 passing yards, 2 TDs)
RB Dean Connors (22 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs)
WR Brennan Presley (58 receiving yards)
TE Max Klare (37 receiving yards, 7 receptions)
S Nick Anderson (8 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD)
Saints:
QB Zach Wilson (145 passing yards, 1 TD)
RB Audric Estime (28 rushing yards, 5 carries, 1 TD)
WR Bub Means (77 receiving yards)
LB Jaylan Ford (7 tackles, 1 PD, 1 INT)
CB Dalys Beanum (11 tackles)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-SAINTS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: CBS LA (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below)
- Play-by-Play: JB Long
- Color Analysts: Rob Havenstein and Jourdan Rodrigue
- Sideline reporter: Darren Haynes
Preseason TV:
- KOAT ABC 7 – Albuquerque, NM
- KTVB NBC 7 – Boise, ID
- BAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA
- KSEE NBC 24 – Fresno, CA
- KESQ ABC 3 – Palm Springs, CA
- KCRA NBC 3 – Sacramento, CA
- KEYT ABC 3 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA
- KGTV ABC 10 – San Diego, CA
- KHII Channel 9 – Honolulu, HI
- KJZZ Channel 14 – Salt Lake City, UT
- KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV
- NYUR CW 13 – Anchorage, AK
- NATN CW 2 – Fairbanks, AK
- NJUD CW 8 – Juneau, AK
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-SAINTS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
ESPN LA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 225 - NFL Play-by-Play
WHERE CAN I FIND RAMS SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE?
Instagram: @rams
Facebook: /rams
X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL
TikTok: @rams
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem/play for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2