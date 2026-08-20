Injury Updates: McVay says Rams 'hopeful' OL Keagen Trost can return before Week 1 vs. 49ers in Australia

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Thursday said the team is hopeful to get rookie offensive lineman Keagen Trost (hamstring) back before its Week 1 regular season game against the 49ers in Australia.

"We'll see about Keagen," McVay said after Thursday's joint practice with the Saints, which Trost did not participate in. "We're hopeful that he'll be able to return before the first game."

The third-round draft pick out of Missouri has been sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained on the first field goal protection against the Chiefs last Saturday. He has also become an important depth piece for the offensive line during training camp. The current unofficial depth chart lists him as Warren McClendon Jr.'s backup at right tackle.