Intuit QuickBooks, Mailchimp team up with Los Angeles Rams to support early start small businesses in Los Angeles

Feb 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Small businesses play a vital role in local communities, especially in the neighborhoods of Inglewood and South Los Angeles. But many "early start" business owners who are just getting off the ground face a host of challenges in managing the day-to-day and growing their business.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams to surprise three small businesses with $25,000 grants from Intuit to help them succeed and grow. The grant recipients included Glow & Flow Beauty Supply and Burn Cycling in Inglewood as well as South LA Café in Leimert Park.

Each of the businesses, which are Certified #RamsHouse businesses, also received a free one-year subscription to QuickBooks Online and Mailchimp services. The business owners were selected because of their inspiring stories of starting and growing in the local community.

These small business grants extended Intuit's ongoing commitment to supporting the Inglewood community. Intuit is continuing to invest in the greater L.A. area to power prosperity in the local community by expanding its global Prosperity Hub School District program and empowering the next generation of students to develop the durable and financial skills employers seek. Additionally, the company is focused on helping "early start" small businesses and has a campaign underway to help these businesses launch and grow.

The Rams partnership with Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp supports the team's Certified #RamsHouse program. Launched in 2020, the initiative supports small businesses throughout the Los Angeles region, particularly black-owned businesses and businesses located in Inglewood. For more information about the Certified #RamsHouse program, fans can visit TheRams.com/certified-rams-house.  

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Intuit serves more than 100 million customers worldwide and believes that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper.

For more information about the Rams' community programs, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Advertising