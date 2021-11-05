Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jalen Ramsey teams up with The Athletes' Corner & Feeding America® to help feed families in Los Angeles

Nov 05, 2021 at 12:00 PM

Two Sunday's ago, ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ celebrated his 27th birthday in style both on and off the field. On the field, he delivered in crunch time with a game-sealing interception, leading to a Rams victory over the Detroit Lions. Off the field, the 4x Pro Bowl CB launched a campaign in partnership with The Athletes' Corner to help feed families in Los Angeles.

The campaign - Feeding Families with Jalen Ramsey - will help provide 5,000 meals for every interception, sack, and forced fumble recorded by the entire Los Angeles Rams defense during the rest of the 2021-22 NFL season. There will also be a 2x multiplier applied when Jalen records an interception, sack, or forced fumble - which means Jalen's game-sealing interception against the Lions helped provide 10,000 meals! The Rams defense recorded a total of 2 interceptions and 2 sacks during the first game of the campaign, helping provide a total of 25,000 meals to local food banks in Los Angeles with the help of Feeding America®.

This last Sunday, the Rams recorded a total of 5 sacks and 1 interception against the Houston Texans, which means Jalen and The Athletes' Corner will help provide another 30,000 meals to food banks in Los Angeles. This brings the campaign-total up to 55,000 meals after the first two games.

"Throughout my career I've always found it important to stay connected to the community. Just as I have been proud to represent the LA Rams on the field, I am just as proud to touch the community here in LA. This partnership with The Athletes' Corner was the perfect partnership for me." said Jalen Ramsey, 4x Pro-Bowl CB. "We have a strong will to want to help others through our blessings. This initiative helps me use my God given abilities as well as the platform He has blessed me with, to provide meals for those in need in the Los Angeles area. I am glad my teammates and I can help with such a great cause and I'm excited to be a part of it. Being a leader is having a commitment both on & off the field."This last Sunday, the Rams recorded a total of 5 sacks and 1 interception against the Houston Texans, which means Jalen and The Athletes' Corner will help provide another 30,000 meals to food banks in Los Angeles. This brings the campaign-total up to 55,000 meals after the first

"We all know that Jalen is an incredible football player on the field, but what he is doing off the field is nothing short of amazing," said Kelenna Azubuike, Co-Founder of The Athletes' Corner and Color Commentator for the Golden State Warriors. "We are thrilled to work alongside Jalen to fight hunger in the Los Angeles community, and we know we will change numerous lives together through this initiative."

The two Feeding America member food banks in Los Angeles that will be benefiting from the season-long campaign include the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the Food Share of Ventura County.

If you are interested in helping Jalen provide more nourishing meals to families, please contact The Athletes' Corner via email: brennen@theathletescorner.org

Related Content

news

Rams and Giffords host roundtable conversation with Community Violence Intervention workers at SoFi Stadium

To support gun violence prevention efforts in our communities, the Rams and Giffords hosted a roundtable with Community Violence Intervention workers at SoFi Stadium
news

Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties host Fourth Annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes"

The Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties teamed up to host the "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.
news

Rams and EVERFI create virtual mental health series for LA region students

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with EVERFI's Character Playbook to kick off the first installment of a virtual Mental Health Series for 575 students in the LA region. 
news

Rams launch flag football league for Los Angeles Unified students, surprise students with jerseys and equipment

The Rams have partnered with Beyond the Bell (BTB) to launch a flag football league for LAUSD middle school students. The Rams are providing reversible jerseys to 5,028 students at 110 LAUSD middle schools.
news

Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi team up to combat growing food insecurity among college students

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Rams, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions (AVP) and Pepsi kicked off a series of initiatives to tackle food insecurity by teaming up with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Compton College.
news

Pacsun supports Los Angeles Rams community efforts with 2021 season partnership

Southern California based retailer to donate $1 million in clothing to support partnership for Los Angeles schools.
news

Los Angeles Rams team up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavillions & Pepsi to tackle hunger in Southern California

Proceeds from Pepsi products purchased at local Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions stores from October 13 to December 28 will benefit Feeding America® network food banks in Los Angeles, Ventura & Orange County. Rams DT Sebastian Joseph Day, who recently launched his "Bashing Hunger" campaign, will assist with regional effort to address food insecurities.
news

Rams recognize ten cancer fighters and survivors as Crucial Catch Captains

During the week leading up to the Rams "Crucial Catch" game vs. the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, team mascot Rampage & Chris Draft surprised ten cancer fighters & survivors at their homes to recognize them as Crucial Catch Captains.
news

Rams invite young adults housed by LA County Probation Department and Anti-Recidivism Coalition for SoFi Stadium tour and panel discussion

Earlier this week, the Rams hosted youth housed by the Los Angeles County Probation Department and Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) representatives for a tour of SoFi Stadium and a panel discussion in the Rams locker room.
news

The Power of Character: Rams continue 'Cleats for Character' program with assembly and surprise donation for football team in East LA

In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and leading up to the team's "Vamos Rams" game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Rams hosted an assembly and donated cleats to the Roosevelt High School football team as part of the Cleats for Character program.
news

Los Angeles Rams team up with Porsche Cars North America to bring premium experiences to fans during NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams and Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA) today announced a multi-year relationship to bring premium experiences to fans and Season Ticket Members during the NFL season. 
Advertising