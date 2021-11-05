Jalen Ramsey teams up with The Athletes' Corner & Feeding America® to help feed families in Los Angeles

"Throughout my career I've always found it important to stay connected to the community. Just as I have been proud to represent the LA Rams on the field, I am just as proud to touch the community here in LA. This partnership with The Athletes' Corner was the perfect partnership for me." said Jalen Ramsey, 4x Pro-Bowl CB. "We have a strong will to want to help others through our blessings. This initiative helps me use my God given abilities as well as the platform He has blessed me with, to provide meals for those in need in the Los Angeles area. I am glad my teammates and I can help with such a great cause and I'm excited to be a part of it. Being a leader is having a commitment both on & off the field."This last Sunday, the Rams recorded a total of 5 sacks and 1 interception against the Houston Texans, which means Jalen and The Athletes' Corner will help provide another 30,000 meals to food banks in Los Angeles. This brings the campaign-total up to 55,000 meals after the first