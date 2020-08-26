Jalen Ramsey pledges to donate $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is donating $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, his agency Athletes First announced Wednesday. The financial contribution will help the elementary school "purchase necessary resources and expand its programming," according to a press release from Athletes First.

"I chose to support Purpose Prep because it is important for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education, and the Purpose Prep programs are designed for underprivileged children in my hometown to have access to those services," Ramsey said in the release. "I believe in its mission and want to help level the playing field since a solid elementary education is the foundation to a successful future."

Per the release, additional technology resources are needed to enhance teaching and learning at Purpose Prep, as well as enrichment opportunities such as field trips to colleges and cultural centers. The academy has served kindergarteners through fourth graders since opening its doors in 2013, when it was unanimously authorized by the Metropolitan Board of Education.