Jalen Ramsey pledges to donate $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy

Aug 26, 2020 at 01:20 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is donating $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, his agency Athletes First announced Wednesday. The financial contribution will help the elementary school "purchase necessary resources and expand its programming," according to a press release from Athletes First.

"I chose to support Purpose Prep because it is important for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education, and the Purpose Prep programs are designed for underprivileged children in my hometown to have access to those services," Ramsey said in the release. "I believe in its mission and want to help level the playing field since a solid elementary education is the foundation to a successful future."

Per the release, additional technology resources are needed to enhance teaching and learning at Purpose Prep, as well as enrichment opportunities such as field trips to colleges and cultural centers. The academy has served kindergarteners through fourth graders since opening its doors in 2013, when it was unanimously authorized by the Metropolitan Board of Education.

"He's got a great heart, to be able to do that kind of stuff," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Ramsey after practice. "He's got two little daughters that he loves dearly, he's a great father to them. The more I get to know him, the more I'm enjoying just being around the human being."

Related Content

Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee makes donation to support Angelenos in need
news

Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee makes donation to support Angelenos in need

Rams head coach Sean McVay makes $25,000 donation to the Play Equity Fund
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay makes $25,000 donation to the Play Equity Fund

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has stepped up to help provide students living under-resourced communities with equipment that will encourage them to stay active. 
Rams Cheerleaders host free virtual cheer camp with LA County Parks & Recreation
news

Rams Cheerleaders host free virtual cheer camp with LA County Parks & Recreation

The Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders are hosting a free virtual Cheer Camp for youth.
Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students
news

Rams & LA Promise Fund create virtual internship program for deserving high school & college students

The Rams and the LA Promise Fund partner up to help local students prepare for success through unique internship opportunities.
Cooper Kupp provides 84,000 meals for food banks serving residents in Los Angeles, Ventura County and hometown region
news

Cooper Kupp provides 84,000 meals for food banks serving residents in Los Angeles, Ventura County and hometown region

Eager to provide support to local food banks, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp recently stepped up with a $21,000 donation to help them serve families and residents in need. 
Sean McVay says The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is another opportunity to empower players' social justice efforts
news

Sean McVay says The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles is another opportunity to empower players' social justice efforts

As L.A.'s 11 pro sports teams converge for a five-year commitment toward combating racial injustice, Rams head coach Sean McVay on Tuesday emphasized the importance of empowering players to carrying out its mission. 
Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth
news

Rams support Black-owned businesses in Inglewood in commemoration of Juneteenth

Inglewood residents and visitors were treated to free meals, coffee, pastries, ice and haircuts on behalf of the Los Angeles Rams on Juneteenth. 
Los Angeles sports teams launch 'The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles' to utilize sport for social justice
news

Los Angeles sports teams launch 'The ALLIANCE: Los Angeles' to utilize sport for social justice

Teams Join with Play Equity Fund to Support Communities of Color and Level the Playing Field
Rams head coach Sean McVay provides commencement address for local high school graduates
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides commencement address for local high school graduates

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised local high school graduates with words of encouragement as they enter the next phase of their lives. 
Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day purchases computers for students in Watts
news

Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day purchases computers for students in Watts

Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is helping bridge the technology gap in under-resourced communities in the Los Angeles area.
Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10
news

Rams to host free virtual youth football camps from July 6-10

The Los Angeles Rams are introducing free virtual football camps for youth (grades 1-8). 

Advertising