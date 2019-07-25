Jared Goff not concerned about potential contract extension as 2019 training camp begins 

Carson Wentz got his from the Eagles. The latest reporting has Dak Prescott likely getting his from the Cowboys at some point during training camp.
So what about Rams quarterback Jared Goff and a contract extension? If it seems inevitable, that's because it probably is. But at the same time, Goff hasn't missed a start due to injury since taking over as Los Angeles' starter midway through the 2016 season. And because he was a first-round pick — unlike Prescott — he's not heading into the final year on his contract.
That decreases the sense of urgency to get something done right now. And regardless, there is still that sense of inevitability.
Asked if there's been any movement toward a potential extension since the end of the offseason program, Goff said simply, "Nothing's changed. Just the same spot."
And how does he feel about it?
"Time will take care of it. Just go out and play."
Those simple four sentences encapsulate Goff and the way he approaches each day. Sean McVay often says that Goff's even-keel demeanor is a good foil for the head coach's excitability.
But when it comes to this season, Goff — who will turn 25 in October — will likely be counted on more than he has in the past. He's entering his fourth season, which is often when quarterbacks solidify themselves as high-quality starters. And he's going to be playing behind a line with two new starters.
"I feel like I'm getting old. Fourth year – it seems like it's flown by," Goff joked on Wednesday. "But yeah, excited for it. Excited to get back with a similar group of guys and get back to work."
Goff mentioned it and despite the new OL starters it's true — the Rams will return nine of 11 starters on offense from last year, plus a few key role players. Of the players expected to contribute early on in the season at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, only RB Darrell Henderson was not on the roster in 2018.
"It's huge, especially with myself and the receivers, running backs and tight ends," Goff said of the continuity. "Just having that continued chemistry and everything we've been working on, not only in the last couple of years, but this offseason off the field, just getting together as much as possible and feeling good. When you can have that similar group coming back, it's good."
When last season ended, Goff was one of many Rams who said part of the difficulty in processing it was that there wasn't a chance to get back on the field and immediately make corrections. Now with the beginning of camp, that's going to change. And Goff is ready to begin that process, taking everything day by day as the club has done so well under McVay.
"Yeah, it's good. I think just continuing to move in the right direction and move forward — we feel good about who we have and where we are at," Goff said. "I'm sure Sean feels the same way and we're excited to get going."
"I think every year is different, every team is different, but we know we have a good group and a chance to do good things. But, it starts one day at a time and it will start, I believe our first day is in two days with everyone, and that's when it will truly start."
