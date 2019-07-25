Jared Goff not concerned about potential contract extension as 2019 training camp begins 

"I feel like I'm getting old. Fourth year – it seems like it's flown by," Goff joked on Wednesday. "But yeah, excited for it. Excited to get back with a similar group of guys and get back to work."

Goff mentioned it and despite the new OL starters it's true — the Rams will return nine of 11 starters on offense from last year, plus a few key role players. Of the players expected to contribute early on in the season at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, only RB Darrell Henderson was not on the roster in 2018.

"It's huge, especially with myself and the receivers, running backs and tight ends," Goff said of the continuity. "Just having that continued chemistry and everything we've been working on, not only in the last couple of years, but this offseason off the field, just getting together as much as possible and feeling good. When you can have that similar group coming back, it's good."

When last season ended, Goff was one of many Rams who said part of the difficulty in processing it was that there wasn't a chance to get back on the field and immediately make corrections. Now with the beginning of camp, that's going to change. And Goff is ready to begin that process, taking everything day by day as the club has done so well under McVay.

"Yeah, it's good. I think just continuing to move in the right direction and move forward — we feel good about who we have and where we are at," Goff said. "I'm sure Sean feels the same way and we're excited to get going."