John Bonamego looks to keep specialists' routines intact

It's a good sign for a unit that has been together for a long time. And if it's not enough of a hint about emphasizing continuity, it's one of Bonamego's main objectives as he gets settled.

"Those guys are like any other position. They want to be coached, they want to get better," Bonamego said. "It's really working with them and establishing a rapport, a routine, learning what they can do and what they do well. Like any other player, try to keep them out of the situations that are asking them to do things that they don't do well. The No. 1 takeaway there is communication."