John Wolford officially signs exclusive rights free agent tender

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback John Wolford officially signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, keeping him under contract through the upcoming season.
Last season, Wolford completed 1 of 4 pass attempts for five yards while appearing in three games. In 2020, he helped lead the Rams to a playoff-clinching, Week 17 win over the Cardinals by completing 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards in his first career start.
The Wake Forest product originally joined the Rams as a free agent signee in April 2019 after the Alliance of American Football folded.
