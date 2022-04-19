Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

John Wolford officially signs exclusive rights free agent tender

Apr 19, 2022 at 01:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback John Wolford officially signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, keeping him under contract through the upcoming season.

Last season, Wolford completed 1 of 4 pass attempts for five yards while appearing in three games. In 2020, he helped lead the Rams to a playoff-clinching, Week 17 win over the Cardinals by completing 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards in his first career start.

The Wake Forest product originally joined the Rams as a free agent signee in April 2019 after the Alliance of American Football folded.

BEST PHOTOS: Rams quarterbacks throughout the 2021 season - Matthew Stafford, John Wolford & Bryce Perkins

Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, John Wolford & Bryce Perkins throughout the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Quarterbacks (9) Matthew Stafford and (13) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams warm up before an NFL Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
2 / 100

Quarterbacks (9) Matthew Stafford and (13) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams warm up before an NFL Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
3 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
4 / 100

Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
5 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
6 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
Quarterback (13) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
7 / 100

Quarterback (13) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Quarterback (16) Bryce Perkins of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
8 / 100

Quarterback (16) Bryce Perkins of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_220216_Rams_Parade_9434
9 / 100
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
10 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Derek Campbell/ LA Rams
E_JMP_0474
11 / 100
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
E_JMZ_3988
12 / 100
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
13 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
14 / 100

AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
15 / 100

AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
16 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kam Nedd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW00870
17 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW00890
18 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
19 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
20 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
21 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
22 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW_0053
23 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0074
24 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0080
25 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
26 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
27 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
28 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
29 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
30 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
31 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_24761
32 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
33 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
34 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
35 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
36 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
37 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field in preperation of the Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.
38 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field in preperation of the Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
39 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
40 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
41 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.
42 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field to prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
43 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field to prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8983
44 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_9004
45 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
46 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
47 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
48 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
49 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
50 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
51 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0397
52 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
53 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0678
54 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
55 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
56 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
57 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
58 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1363
59 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
60 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1679
61 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
62 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
63 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
64 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
65 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2617
66 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
67 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
68 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
69 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3531
70 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
71 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4039
72 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
73 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
74 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
75 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
76 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4810
77 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
78 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
79 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
80 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
81 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
82 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field in preperation of the Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.
83 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field in preperation of the Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
84 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.
85 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
86 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7638
87 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
88 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
89 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
90 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
91 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
92 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
93 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
94 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
95 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
96 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL97971
97 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
98 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
99 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
100 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Related Content

news

Rams begin 2022 offseason program looking forward, not back

As the Rams kicked off their 2022 offseason workout program, the focus was on moving forward from their Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp discuss start of offseason workout program

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Tuesday press conferences as the team kicked off its 2022 offseason workout program.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Experts' latest forecasts include running back

While offensive line, cornerback and edge are still the most common positions popping up on experts' projections, one has the Rams using two of their picks on running backs.

news

New season, more responsibility for pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson

Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson steps into a leadership role for the offense after serving in an assistant capacity over the last three seasons.

news

Pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Shula looking forward to challenge of new role

After coaching linebackers exclusively during his first five years on staff, Chris Shula is shifting to coaching the defensive backs while also handling pass game coordinator duties in Year 6.

news

Travin Howard officially signs restricted free agent tender

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Travin Howard has signed his restricted free agent tender.

news

Assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown embraces getting out of comfort zone by working with new position group

A running back lifer as a player and a coach, Thomas Brown is taking on a new challenge moving over to coach the Rams' tight ends this season.

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive line

As the offseason program and 2022 NFL Draft approach, theRams.com takes an updated look at the defensive line position on the Rams' roster.

news

Liam Coen watched Rams' offense evolve while at Kentucky. Now he gets to help it move forward

New Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen still kept tabs on the offense from afar, even while working on the University of Kentucky's coaching staff last season.

news

Matt Gay officially signs restricted free agent tender

Rams kicker Matt Gay has signed his restricted free agent tender.

news

Once reluctant to career in coaching, new Rams RBs coach Ra'Shaad Samples now wants to be an example for others

Ra'Shaad Samples tried to carve out a career path away from coaching. Now he's the Rams running backs coach and hoping to use that platform to be an example for others.

Advertising