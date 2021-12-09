Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jordan Fuller is Rams' nominee for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 09, 2021 at 06:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Safety Jordan Fuller has been chosen as the Rams' nominee for this year's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Created in 2014 in honor of late Steelers founding owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., the award is annually presented to a player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

Each team selects a nominee for the award. From there, a panel comprised of former players from the NFL legends community – Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will narrow those 32 nominees to a group of eight finalists (four each from the AFC and NFC). Current players will vote for the winner when they receive their Pro Bowl ballots later this month, with those eight finalists listed under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category. Each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner and just like Pro Bowl voting, a team can't vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of the annual NFL Honors awards presentation prior to Super Bowl LVI and receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Advertising