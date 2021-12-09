Jordan Fuller is Rams' nominee for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Created in 2014 in honor of late Steelers founding owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr., the award is annually presented to a player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

Each team selects a nominee for the award. From there, a panel comprised of former players from the NFL legends community – Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will narrow those 32 nominees to a group of eight finalists (four each from the AFC and NFC). Current players will vote for the winner when they receive their Pro Bowl ballots later this month, with those eight finalists listed under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category. Each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner and just like Pro Bowl voting, a team can't vote for its own player.