Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Journey to Super Bowl LVI makes reaching it that much sweeter for Odell Beckham Jr.

Feb 05, 2022 at 03:59 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Like many of his fellow veteran teammates, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been asked about his journey to Super Bowl LVI in some form or fashion.

The last four years have provided plenty of perspective.

"It's been tough. It's a been a rough – since 2017, shattering your ankle, busting your ass, coming back time and time again and things just never went the way that I would like," Beckham said during a video conference with reporters on Saturday. "Like I keep talking about, it was just that faith, staying down, staying prayed up, never doubting or not believing in yourself, that makes this very special for me to have an opportunity to play in a Super Bowl. You sacrifice it all just for these moments."

As Beckham alluded to, he had dealt with his fair share of obstacles prior to signing with the Rams in early November.

In 2017, a fractured left ankle prematurely ended his season after just four games. Beckham bounced back with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2018 (his final season with the Giants) and 2019 (his first season with the Browns), only to sustain a torn ACL in Week 7 of the 2020 season against – of all teams – the Bengals, limiting him to just seven games.

In his first six games of the 2021 season – he missed the first two as he completed his recovery from the torn ACL – Beckham had 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns. His representatives and the Browns later agreed to release him, and he signed with the Rams after going unclaimed on waivers.

In Los Angeles, Beckham posted 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games, and has added 19 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown during L.A.'s playoff run to Super Bowl LVI.

"I mean, playing in the Super Bowl is everything you could have ever dreamed of," Beckham said. "When I was sitting at home, and there was nothing but silence, and it was just me and God just sitting there, this is what came over me. It was Los Angeles Rams, and the opportunity to do exactly what we're doing right now. So it's just pretty crazy to me, just the power of manifestation, belief, faith, all those things, to be exactly where I'm at now, with the opportunity to win a Super Bowl."

When Beckham arrived in Los Angeles, it manifested another vision – he and longtime friend ﻿Von Miller﻿ teaming up one day.

"It's surreal, man," Miller said during his NFC Championship postgame press conference. "I've been knowing this game for a long time. Definitely put the work in and and off the field."

Some of those obstacles have also involved fighting against inaccurtate perceptions about his character and reputation.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Jan. 21 that he's learned that Beckham is consistent in his daily approach and has been a great teammate, loves competing, and is "an incredibly intelligent, smart, funny guy."

"He's checking the boxes in everything," McVay said. "He's been a real joy to be around. I've just continued to learn about him personally, what really is important to him. But, he has been great to be able to work with. That's why I think you have to reserve your judgements for your personal interactions with people. Because he's such a popular figure and he's got such a brand because he's been such an elite player, he's so charismatic and has this presence that I think that can get misunderstood. The biggest thing I would say is he's been incredibly selfless here and been a great teammate. (That is) what has really stood out to me and then he's made plays when he is been asked to. He has done everything that we've asked."

All of that behind him, Beckham is now one win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and ready to maximize the opportunity.

"I know the opportunity that's at hand. I don't take it lightly," Beckham said. "And I'm just gonna find a way to give my very best game for one more game."

Related Content

news

Knowing work required to reach one Super Bowl, Aaron Donald has "greater appreciation" for second

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald knows not every player is lucky enough to reach two Super Bowls, much less one. 
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey talk Bengals offense and defense, Super Bowl LVI

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and defensive back Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.
news

As Rams prepare for Super Bowl LVI, Von Miller draws on experience with former team to help guide current team

Rams outside linebacker Von Miller knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, having done so with the Denver Broncos in 2015. Six years later, he's imparting the wisdom shared with him onto his current Los Angeles teammates to help them achieve the same goal. 
news

Nick Scott named NFL Way to Play recipient for Championship Sunday

Rams safety Nick Scott is the NFL Way to Play recipient for Championship Sunday.
news

Matthew Stafford on approach to Super Bowl: "Treat it just like every other game"

The steady approach that has helped Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford aid the team's playoff push is the same one he'll be taking into Super Bowl LVI. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller talk preparation for Bengals, Super Bowl LVI

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's Thursday press conferences as the they continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Super Bowl LVI "an unprecedented opportunity" for organization

The Rams are set to play in the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles in 30 years. Here's what the opportunity means for both the franchise and the city. 
news

Rams' postseason run aided by one-time role players capitalizing on opportunities

While core starters have deservedly received credit for the Rams' playoff push to Super Bowl LVI, role players stepping up has also played a pivotal part in that success. 
news

Andrew Whitworth: Both Rams and Bengals "have my heart"

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's second Super Bowl appearance is one that comes full circle Los Angeles set to take on the team he spent his first 11 NFL seasons with, the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

McVay: Tyler Higbee has MCL Sprain, Taylor Rapp "turning the corner in a positive way," plus updates on Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on tight end Tyler Higbee, safety Taylor Rapp, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Robert Rochell as the team begins preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "I'm just so proud of this group" 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford reflects on being Super Bowl-bound in his first season with the Rams. 
Advertising