Top three players from first half of Rams-Raiders

Aug 21, 2021 at 08:35 PM
Aug 21, 2021 at 08:35 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams lead the Raiders 10-7 at halftime thanks to the play of safety ﻿J.R. Reed﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿, and running back ﻿Jake Funk﻿.

Here are additional details on the performances of those top three players from the first half:

J.R. Reed

#36 DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Reed caught a Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by outside linebacker Chris Garrett for an interception. The takeaway, which set the Rams up at the Raiders 40-yard line, led to the Rams' first points of the game, a 9-yard touchdown pass at the end of the ensuing drive from quarterback Bryce Perkins to tight end Kendall Blanton.

Chris Garrett

#48 OLB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Concordia College St. Paul

On a five-play series that led to the Raiders punting, Garrett: Opened it with a 6-yard tackle for loss, then split a sack with defensive lineman Jonah Williams, broke up a pass at the line of scrimmage, then had a sack-fumble on third down. The Rams added a 36-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay on the following series to take a 10-7 lead with 1:37 left until halftime.

Jake Funk

#34 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Maryland

Funk got the start at running back and showed good vision and patience on his third carry of the game, a 12-yard run on 2nd and 9 that led to a first-down conversion. He finished the first half with six carries for 37 yards overall.

Advertising