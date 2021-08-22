Top three players from first half of Rams-Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams lead the Raiders 10-7 at halftime thanks to the play of safety J.R. Reed, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, and running back Jake Funk.
Here are additional details on the performances of those top three players from the first half:
Reed caught a Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman pass tipped at the line of scrimmage by outside linebacker Chris Garrett for an interception. The takeaway, which set the Rams up at the Raiders 40-yard line, led to the Rams' first points of the game, a 9-yard touchdown pass at the end of the ensuing drive from quarterback Bryce Perkins to tight end Kendall Blanton.
On a five-play series that led to the Raiders punting, Garrett: Opened it with a 6-yard tackle for loss, then split a sack with defensive lineman Jonah Williams, broke up a pass at the line of scrimmage, then had a sack-fumble on third down. The Rams added a 36-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay on the following series to take a 10-7 lead with 1:37 left until halftime.
Funk got the start at running back and showed good vision and patience on his third carry of the game, a 12-yard run on 2nd and 9 that led to a first-down conversion. He finished the first half with six carries for 37 yards overall.