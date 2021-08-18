Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams host Gatorade Junior Training Camp at UC Irvine for youth

Aug 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Tatum Texada

The Rams hosted a Gatorade Junior Training Camp for Youth Sports Day at Rams Training Camp on August 4.

"We had an opportunity to fuel the participants at our camp today. Being hydrated with Gatorade and power bars, but also fueling them with inspiration from Rams Alum, LeRoy Irvin, speaking about character, perspective, and the importance of teamwork on and off the field," said Johnathan Franklin, Rams Director of Social Justice and Football Development. "Yes, it's a football camp, but it's always bigger than just football."

Rams staff members and Irvin led youth participants, grades 6-9, in football-related drills and a discussion about character and wellness. The team invited local student-athletes from the Saddleback Pop Warner Youth Football program and youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Orange County to participate in the camp. 

"This is a really good opportunity to learn teamwork, how to focus and how to work," said Irvin. "It's just fun!" 

This is the third year the Rams have hosted a Gatorade Junior Training Camp for youth at UC Irvine. In 2018, Rams Hall of Fame Legend Eric Dickerson participated in the youth camp. In August 2017, the Rams rookies joined the event to teach participants the fundamentals of football.

To learn more about the Rams community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Check out photos from the Gatorade Youth Clinic held at Rams Training Camp.

