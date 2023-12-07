Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Director of Strength and Conditioning Justin Lovett named Professional Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by NSCA

Dec 06, 2023 at 04:28 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Rams Director of Strength and Conditioning Justin Lovett (MS, CSCS, NSCA-CPT, RSCC*E) has been named Professional Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), the organization announced Tuesday as part of the recipients of its 2024 Coach of the Year Awards.

Lovett will be in his fifth season with the Rams and fourth in his current role in 2024. He arrived in Los Angeles after spending three years as the Director of Football Strength and Conditioning with the Purdue University Boilermakers.

Prior to his time at Purdue, Lovett served as Football Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at Western Kentucky University, where he helped build the Hilltoppers into back-to-back Conference USA champions. He also worked as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the University of Georgia football program as well as the Denver Broncos.

According to its website, the NSCA exists to empower a community of professionals to maximize their impact through disseminating evidence-based knowledge and its practical application by offering industry-leading certifications, research journals, career development services, networking opportunities, and continuing education.

The organization is made up of more than 60,000 members and certified professionals throughout the world who further industry standards as researchers, educators, strength and conditioning coaches, performance and sport scientists, personal trainers, tactical professionals, and other related roles.

