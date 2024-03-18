Kamren Curl looking forward to playing for Rams and in multi-faceted role on their defense

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams hosted the Commanders at SoFi Stadium last December, and defensive back Kamren Curl – then with Washington, but an impending unrestricted free agent – liked what he saw from the visitors' sideline.

It would ultimately shape his decision when he entered free agency on March 13 – he officially signed a 2-year deal with the Rams on Monday.

"Everything, really," Curl said, when asked Monday why the Rams stood out. "We played them this past season, and I like everything about the team. I've been watching (Rams head) coach (Sean) McVay for a long time and everything he brings to the game. I'm just out here, I'm just really excited to get started."

Curl said McVay's energy stood out in the first conversation the two of them had. Curl also said he's had some "great" initial conversations with defensive coordinator Chris Shula as well.

Beyond that factor, the way the Rams planned to use him also made them an attractive spot.

While with the Commanders, Curl showed he could be used at safety and in the box near the line of scrimmage. According to Pro Football Focus, out of 1,088 total snaps in 2023, Curl played 428 of them in the box, 422 at free safety and 166 at slot corner.

"To play the safety position. Coach McVay was telling me he wants to tap into other skillsets, as well," Curl said of what the Rams are going to want to do with hm. "Everything that I did in Washington, plus some. I'm just ready to see what they got set up for me."

Curl's calling card is his physical style of play, inspired by watching hard-hitting safeties like Sean Taylor and Ed Reed growing up, and later Derwin James and Eddie Jackson in college.

"Guys that can fly around and be violent like I do," Curl said. "I feel like that's the right way to play the position."