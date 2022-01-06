Los Angeles Rams create "Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship" to provide up to four years of financial support for aspiring college students in lower-resourced communities

To celebrate Kenny Washington and his impact on the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL, the Rams are creating a "Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship" that will provide up to four years of financial support for students from lower resourced communities who are among the first in their families to pursue a postsecondary education. The scholarship is offered along with advisement support from Fulfillment Fund (FF), a partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

Applicant Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled in their senior year of high school with an expected high school graduation date of June 2022.

Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.0.

Applicants must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA) and must agree to submit their Student Aid Report (SAR) for verification.

Applicants who meet any of the following conditions will be given priority consideration:

Among the first generation in their family to attend college (i.e., neither parent attended college).

Enrolled in Fulfillment Fund's programs through its partner high schools.

Enrolled at Lincoln High School (Kenny Washington's alma mater).

Reside in Inglewood, Watts, Compton, South Los Angeles, East Los Angeles or Downtown Los Angeles.

For additional information on the scholarship, students are encouraged to visit www.therams.com/inspirechange.

All scholarship recipients will be provided with advisement and support from Fulfillment Fund and will be selected for their embodiment of Kenny Washington's core values: perseverance in the face of adversity, dedication to their goals and the Los Angeles community, fortitude through breaking barriers, and inspiring others around them to make a difference.