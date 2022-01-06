Los Angeles Rams create "Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship" to provide up to four years of financial support for aspiring college students in lower-resourced communities

To celebrate Kenny Washington and his impact on the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL, the Rams are creating a "Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship" that will provide up to four years of financial support for students from lower resourced communities who are among the first in their families to pursue a postsecondary education. The scholarship is offered along with advisement support from Fulfillment Fund (FF), a partner of the Los Angeles Rams.
Applicant Eligibility:
- Applicants must be enrolled in their senior year of high school with an expected high school graduation date of June 2022.
- Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.0.
- Applicants must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA) and must agree to submit their Student Aid Report (SAR) for verification.
- Applicants who meet any of the following conditions will be given priority consideration:
- Among the first generation in their family to attend college (i.e., neither parent attended college).
- Enrolled in Fulfillment Fund's programs through its partner high schools.
- Enrolled at Lincoln High School (Kenny Washington's alma mater).
- Reside in Inglewood, Watts, Compton, South Los Angeles, East Los Angeles or Downtown Los Angeles.
For additional information on the scholarship, students are encouraged to visit www.therams.com/inspirechange.
All scholarship recipients will be provided with advisement and support from Fulfillment Fund and will be selected for their embodiment of Kenny Washington's core values: perseverance in the face of adversity, dedication to their goals and the Los Angeles community, fortitude through breaking barriers, and inspiring others around them to make a difference.
Funded by the Rams Foundation, students who are accepted to a four-year college or enrolled in an accredited baccalaureate degree granting program will receive $5,000 per year for up to four years. Scholarship recipients that are accepted to and enroll in an accredited community college will receive $2,000 per year for up to two years. Students may be eligible to receive additional financial support upon successful transfer to a four-year college. Proceeds from the Rams' Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 9 will help fund the scholarships for the 13 students.