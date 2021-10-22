From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey preview Week 7 vs. Lions

"If he's talking to you about something that you did wrong, and you know you did it wrong, you're like, 'Man, he said that in a way that, I know what I did wrong, but I also have the confidence to go and do it right." – O'Connell

Stafford has a disarming way of communicating with coaches and teammates that empowers them to fix mistakes.

That approach naturally includes the younger players on the Rams' roster too, positive reinforcement that's the result of seeing the potential in a player from Day 1.