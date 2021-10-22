Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey preview Week 7 vs. Lions

Oct 21, 2021 at 06:07 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing the reconfigured Rams secondary in the absence of cornerback Darious Williams, quarterback Matthew Stafford's effective communication, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"These guys do a great job of responding and bouncing back." – Morris

  • Morris was pleased with how the Rams' secondary responded and performed without Darious Williams.
  • Morris said he felt they got great energy from those players, which was a credit to the leaders of the defense like Ramsey and Donald.

"If he's talking to you about something that you did wrong, and you know you did it wrong, you're like, 'Man, he said that in a way that, I know what I did wrong, but I also have the confidence to go and do it right." – O'Connell

  • Stafford has a disarming way of communicating with coaches and teammates that empowers them to fix mistakes.
  • That approach naturally includes the younger players on the Rams' roster too, positive reinforcement that's the result of seeing the potential in a player from Day 1.

"It's going to be fun. It's competition, opportunity to make a play." – Donald

  • After five seasons of practicing against, and effectively not being able to sack, quarterback Jared Goff, Donald will have the chance to do so Sunday when the Rams face the Lions.
  • Donald said he's been texting back and forth with Goff this week and jokingly told him to "get ready." Goff "said something funny back, but that's between us."

"I came here last week, and I said that it was gonna be like a whole group effort. And it was, we saw guys step up, and we saw guys doing well in their roles last week." – Ramsey

  • Like Morris, Ramsey was pleased with the performances of those who stepped up in the secondary last week against the Giants.
  • "All the DBs who were active last week got to play a little bit, so that was super," Ramsey said. "That was super cool for us."

