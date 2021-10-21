From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 7 vs. Lions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing Stafford's performance through the first six games, Stafford facing his former team this week, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"He has been better than I thought, and I thought he was going to be really good." – McVay

Suffice to say, Stafford has exceeded McVay's expectations in a short amount of time.

Stafford has thrown for 1,838 yards – fourth-most in the NFL so far – and thrown 16 touchdowns against four interceptions.

"No question (defensive lineman Michael Brockers' absence is one still felt around the team). I mean, he was a great leader for such a long period of time." – McVay