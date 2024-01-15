Key 2024 NFL offseason dates for Rams

The Rams' 2024 offseason is underway. Here are key dates to keep in mind between now and May:
January
- Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Senior Bowl practices and games in Mobile, Ala. This has been a valuable scouting opportunity for the Rams historically; rookies Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Byron Young, Davis Allen, Jason Taylor II and Alex Ward participated in the 2023 edition.
February/March
- Feb. 1-4: Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Rams had four players earn Pro Bowl recognition this season: Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, wide receiver Puka Nacua, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams.
- Feb. 20 through 1 p.m. PT March 5: Window for clubs to designate franchise or transition tag players. Teams may only use one tag per year (either franchise or transition). Note: The Rams haven't utilized either tag since 2018.
- Feb. 27 through March 4: 2024 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
- March 11, 9 a.m. PT through March 13, 12:59 p.m. PT: Clubs may enter contract negotiations with agents of unrestricted free agents from other teams. Contracts can be agreed to, but can't be executed until the beginning of the new league year. In 2022, the Rams reached agreements with offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen during this window.
- March 13, 1 p.m. PT: The 2024 League year and free agency signing period begins. All unrestricted free agents may sign contracts with other clubs, and trades agreed to before 1 p.m. PT on March 13 can be completed.
- March 24-27 - Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla. Usually, this is when key rule changes are passed for the upcoming season.
April
- April 15: Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.
- April 17: Deadline for teams to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical with a draft-eligible player at its facility.
- April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
- April 24: Deadline for teams to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct physicals with a draft-eligible player at any location.
- April 25-27: 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
May
- May 3-6 or May 10-13: Teams can choose to hold their one three-day rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weeks following the draft.
- May 13: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.