Key dates for the Rams' 2021 offseason

Feb 11, 2021 at 10:50 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The offseason is already underway for the Los Angeles Rams. Here are the key dates to keep in mind as they prepare for the 2021 season, based on a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Nov. 18, a tweet from ESPN's Field Yates on Feb. 9 and dates currently listed on the corresponding NFL Operations webpage.

February

  • Feb. 23-March 9: Franchise/transition player designation period. While it's possible the Rams use the franchise or transition tag this year, it's also worth noting they haven't done so since 2018.

March

  • March 1: Deadline for eligible college football players to notify the NFL Player Personnel department of their intent to forgo the 2021 NFL Draft and return to college.
  • March 9: The deadline for teams to designate franchise and transition tags ends at 1 p.m. PT.
  • March 15-17: Pre-free agency legal negotiating window between teams and agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents. Some of the Ram's notable unrestricted free agents include safety John Johnson III, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, center Austin Blythe, tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
  • March 17: New league year begins at 1 p.m. PT. At this time, trades and other transactions can become official, and free agency begins.

April

  • April 6: Newly hired head coaches may begin their offseason workout programs.
  • April 19: Start of offseason workout programs for all other NFL teams.
  • April 23: Last day of restricted free agent signing period. Rams cornerback Darious Williams and tight end Johnny Mundt are both restricted free agents.
  • April 28: Last day to match offer sheets for restricted free agents. For the Rams, this means that if either Williams or Mundt are signed to offer sheets by other teams, this date is the deadline to decide whether they want to match them and retain Williams and Mundt, or let them walk and receive compensation based on each player's tender.
  • April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL Draft.

