Kickoff for Rams-49ers at SoFi Stadium in Week 18 remains 1:25 p.m. PT 

A victory over the 49ers in Week 18 would not only clinch the 2021 NFC West division title for the Rams, but also the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture and allow them to host at least one playoff game. They are currently the No. 2 seed thanks to the Cardinals defeating the Cowboys in Week 17 and also owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers.