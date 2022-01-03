Kickoff for Rams-49ers at SoFi Stadium in Week 18 remains 1:25 p.m. PT 

The Rams' Week 18 home game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium will keep its originally-scheduled kickoff time of 1:25 p.m. pacific time on Sunday, Jan. 9, the NFL announced Sunday night.
A victory over the 49ers in Week 18 would not only clinch the 2021 NFC West division title for the Rams, but also the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture and allow them to host at least one playoff game. They are currently the No. 2 seed thanks to the Cardinals defeating the Cowboys in Week 17 and also owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers.
